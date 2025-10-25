Berlin [Germany], October 24 (ANI): Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Airbus, said that India's engineering excellence and tech talents offer unique opportunities for Europe, adding that he is "very bullish on India."

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue on Friday, Obermann said, "I was in India and I spent one week there and I was completely blown away by the level of excellence, engineering excellence, quality in India. For Airbus, India is a strategic long-term partner. Part of the discussions was not only how can you make things cheaper for us, but actually how can we make things better by leveraging the capabilities of Indian technology and the tech talents there. was part of the discussions how to evolve the partnership with India. And by the way, I think the situation offers unique opportunities for Europe. I'm very bullish on India."

Responding to a question on whether India will be able to surpass China, he stated, "answer. I think the ambition which I sensed, the ambition on the entrepreneurial level was beyond what I heard everywhere in the world before on the entrepreneurial level, lately, because they're coming from a position which has lots to catch up still. If you think about GDP per capita, but everyone I spoke to had a massive ambition, not only that, excellent education and super good engineering."

Speaking at the same panel discussion, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India is exploring new markets and leveraging looking at a stronger demand impetus within the Indian economy to counter the impact of the US tariffs.

Speaking about the advantages due to the active workforce, Goyal said, "We have a demographic dividend, our average age is only 28 and years, which you won't find in many other parts of the world except of course Africa. Now that young person now connected with the internet, and we have a billion internet users, very aspirational. That aspiration is driving him to work harder, is driving him to adopt new technologies, new languages, new countries. I think one must also recognise India's economy, while it may seem it's only a USD 4 trillion economy, on a purchasing power parity is already at USD 15 trillion." (ANI)

