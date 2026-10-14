'Enjoy Driving, Enjoy CARKU': One-Stop Truck Power Solutions Debut at Canton Fair 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with the 140th Canton Fair's focus on advanced manufacturing and energy transition, CARKU will debut its truck starting and energy storage solution at Hall 10.3 (Booths G33-34 / H13-14) for international buyers. Designed to tackle long-haul trucking's biggest cost drivers—fuel waste from engine idling and associated emissions, the integrated power ecosystem is engineered to meet the massive energy demands of heavy commercial fleets.

"For over 15 years, CARKU has worked closely with customers to understand the growing power demands of commercial vehicles", said Lei Yun, Founder of CARKU Technology. "Our dual-purpose LiFePO4 battery addresses these needs by combining reliable engine starting with electric power for truck air conditioning, helping reduce reliance on diesel fuel during stops."

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One-Stop Power Ecosystem: Driving Carbon Reduction and Cost Efficiency

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The one-stop truck ecosystem is designed around operational reliability, reduced emissions, and driver comfort. Powered by a dual purpose battery architecture, the system seamlessly integrates 24V power inverter and dedicated parking air conditioner into a closed loop:

• On the move: Its ultra-high discharge capability supports reliable engine starting and emergency jump-starting, fully eliminating dead-battery stranded risks for diesel engines.

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• During rest stops: It converts stored DC power into reliable AC/DC output to run cabin cooling and high-power onboard electronics for 12+ hours without engine idling.

This setup delivers a vital dual impact—slashing fuel overhead and TCO for fleet managers, while providing drivers with a quiet, tailpipe-free rest environment.

Flagship Product Portfolio: The Hardware Behind the Ecosystem

To answer the market's urgent demand, CARKU will showcase three key pillars at Canton Fair 2026:

• Carku CBL230D-24V: Headlining the LFP battery series, this dual-purpose battery combines engine-starting capability with deep-cycle auxiliary energy storage.

• Carku CI2200C-24 Power Inverter: Delivers pure sine wave power for onboard appliances in 24V heavy trucks—combining an inverter, battery charger, and MPPT solar charger into one compact unit.

• Carku CA2300C-24V-R Parking Air Conditioner: Features a real-time carbon monoxide (CO) monitoring system for driver safety, delivering dual-mode heating and cooling with high energy efficiency during rest stops.

About CARKU

CARKU provides OEM/ODM solutions spanning starting batteries, jump starters, and power stations — Backed by 852 patents and extensive international certifications (including CE, FCC, RoHS, and UL), CARKU continues to drive energy innovation worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.car-ku.com/ or https://www.carkubattery.com/, and follow CARKU on Facebook.

Media Contact:

info@carku.com

marketing@carku.com

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