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Home / Business / Enjoy Great Deals From Sennheiser During Amazon Prime Day's 10th Edition

Enjoy Great Deals From Sennheiser During Amazon Prime Day's 10th Edition

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ANI
Updated At : 12:38 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], July 3: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, has announced exciting offers on its premium audio products as part of Amazon Prime Day's 10th Edition, starting July 4, 2026. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 40% on select Sennheiser products, including the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Special Edition, HD 490 PRO Plus, HDB 630, Profile Wireless Series, MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 and Profile USB Microphone among others. Shoppers can also avail No Cost EMI options, along with additional discounts on select bank cards, making it an ideal opportunity to experience Sennheiser's renowned audio performance at exceptional value.

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MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Special Edition

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Upgrade your audio game with Sennheiser's flagship MOMENTUM 4 Wireless. Engineered with precision 42mm transducers, these premium headphones deliver the brand's signature sound with rich detail. Enjoy Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and up to 60 hours of battery life in a lightweight, ergonomic design with ultra-soft ear cushions for all-day comfort. The Smart Control App lets you personalize your sound, while intuitive features like Smart Pause and Auto On/Off make every moment seamless. Available at Rs. 21,990, with additional discounts on select bank cards during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Click here to buy.

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HD 490 PRO Plus

Elevate your audio production workflow with the Sennheiser HD 490 PRO Plus, a professional reference headphone designed for creators and audio professionals seeking precision and clarity. Featuring an open-back design, it delivers an expansive, natural soundstage with ultra-accurate, uncoloured audio - helping eliminate blind spots and ensuring full control over every detail. Powered by advanced dynamic drivers and an innovative low-frequency cylinder system, it offers tight, well-defined bass and balanced sound across the spectrum. Built for extended sessions, the lightweight, ergonomic design with interchangeable ear pads enhances comfort and adaptability, making the HD 490 PRO Plus a reliable, high-performance solution for modern studio workflows. Available at Rs. 27,999, with additional discounts on select bank cards during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Click here to buy.

HDB 630

Upgrade your audio experience with Sennheiser's HDB 630, built for audiophile-grade sound on the go. Featuring a precision 42mm transducer, these closed-back headphones deliver balanced, high-resolution sound with rich detail. Enjoy Adaptive Noise Cancellation, up to 60 hours of battery life, and enhanced wireless performance with the included BTD 700 Bluetooth® USB-C dongle. Available at Rs. 44,990, with additional discounts on select bank cards during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Click here to buy.

Profile Wireless Series

Capture professional-quality audio wherever your creativity takes you with the Sennheiser Profile Wireless series, a versatile wireless microphone solution designed for content creators and videographers on the move.

The Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set is an all-in-one creator audio toolkit featuring a compact 2.4 GHz receiver, two clip-on microphones, and a portable charging bar that also functions as a handheld interview microphone. Designed for flexibility, it supports cameras, smartphones, and computers, offering a versatile solution for a wide range of content creation workflows. The Profile Wireless 1-Channel Set offers a streamlined single-microphone solution tailored for solo creators who require a lighter, more compact setup while maintaining the same professional-grade wireless audio performance.

Each clip-on microphone delivers up to 7 hours of runtime and features 16 GB of memory for up to 30 hours of internal recording. Combined with 32-bit float recording, built-in backup recording, and reliable wireless transmission, the Profile Wireless series delivers clear, distortion-free audio with minimal setup. The Profile Wireless 1-Channel and 2-Channel Sets are available at Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 20,990, respectively, with additional discounts on select bank cards during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Click here to buy (1-Channel)/

Click here to buy (2-Channel)

MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 (Black Copper)

Experience next-gen audio with Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 (Black Copper), combining signature sound, lossless audio, and future-ready tech. Powered by the TrueResponse transducer system, it delivers high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz sound with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and personalized audio via the Smart Control App. Enjoy up to 30 hours of playtime, Qi wireless charging, intuitive touch controls, and crystal-clear calls through a 6-mic setup--all in a sleek, all-day comfort design. Now available at 40% off for just Rs. 17,990, with additional discounts on select bank cards during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Click here to buy.

Profile USB Microphone

Take your content creation and audio recording setup to the next level with the Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone, a professional-grade USB-C microphone designed for podcasters, streamers, gamers, and content creators seeking studio-quality sound with plug-and-play simplicity. Featuring a cardioid condenser capsule, it delivers clear, focused audio with excellent off-axis noise rejection, ensuring your voice remains front and center. Equipped with intuitive onboard controls for gain, mix, and headphone volume, along with a dedicated mute button and zero-latency monitoring via a 3.5mm headphone output, it offers complete control over your audio workflow. Built with a robust metal housing and an adjustable self-locking tilt mechanism, the Profile USB Microphone combines durability, flexibility, and professional performance in a sleek desktop design. Available at a starting price of Rs. 6,990, with additional discounts on select bank cards during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Click here to buy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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