Enrich Money Launches ORCA Chart, an Industry-first Advanced Charting Platform

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14: Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm, has announced the launch of its fully in-house, India-built advanced stock charting platform, ORCA Chart, developed entirely by its internal technology and R&D team. Designed to meet the evolving needs of traders and investors, ORCA Chart offers unrestricted access to all predefined and premium technical indicators at no additional cost, delivering institutional-grade analytical capabilities to retail participants.

A key industry-first innovation is the "Share Chart" feature, a real-time collaborative charting capability that allows users to draw trendlines, add analytical notes, and publish structured market views directly on a live chart. Unlike static screenshots that require repeated resharing, Share Chart enables multiple users across locations to view and engage on the same live chart simultaneously, creating a seamless, interactive, social-media-like analytical environment. By encouraging transparent, logic-based analysis and community learning, ORCA Chart aims to reduce dependency on unverified tips and speculative market predictions, fostering a more disciplined and education-driven trading ecosystem in India.

Building on this collaborative innovation, Enrich Money has launched an integrated trading community that allows users to share charts, exchange ideas, and receive real-time feedback from fellow traders--directly within the platform.

ORCA Chart is seamlessly integrated within ORCA, Enrich Money's comprehensive all-in-one investment platform that brings together equities, F&O, commodities, ETFs, bonds, IPOs, and mutual funds under a single unified framework.

At a time when most stockbrokers in India rely on third-party charting solutions, Enrich Money stands among the select few to build and operate a fully in-house charting platform. This transition from fragmented external dependencies to a proprietary, India-built architecture enhances platform efficiency, lowers latency, and improves system stability--particularly during high-volatility and event-driven market sessions.

"Indian traders deserve technology that evolves at the speed of the markets," said Ponmudi R, Founder & CEO, Enrich Money. "With ORCA, we have built a fully in-house, India-engineered ecosystem that combines speed, intelligence, and collaboration. By eliminating third-party dependencies and integrating AI-driven insights with real-time execution, we are empowering traders with greater control, deeper market understanding, and a platform truly aligned with India's unique market dynamics."

Built entirely in India, the integrated technology stack unifies charting, real-time market data streaming, advanced analytics, AI-driven intelligence, onboarding, and trader collaboration into a single high-performance ecosystem engineered for speed, control, scalability, and reliability across asset classes.

Designed from the ground up for rapid rendering and precision execution, ORCA's proprietary charting engine supports advanced technical studies with exceptional speed and accuracy. The platform also features Scalper Mode, enabling one-click trade execution directly from the charts and eliminating the delays commonly associated with external charting engines--thereby improving decision-making speed and execution efficiency for active traders.

ORCA is Enrich Money's most advanced AI-driven investment platform, powered by intelligent engines that continuously monitor price action, volatility, and news triggers. By delivering real-time market insights and instant alerts on key movements, the platform enables traders to respond swiftly and confidently to evolving market conditions.

The platform also introduced an AI-driven Strategy Builder, designed to help traders create, test, and refine trading and options strategies using real-time, data-driven outputs. This empowers users to move from idea generation to structured execution with greater precision and confidence. In addition, ORCA offers AI-based fundamental analysis that simplifies complex financial data into clear, decision-ready insights--helping investors evaluate opportunities with clarity and speed.

Further enhancing the user experience, the platform features an AI-driven KYC workflow that enables fast, fully digital account opening within just two minutes, while remaining fully aligned with SEBI compliance requirements. Last year, Enrich Money became the first distributor in India to introduce mutual fund SIPs starting at just INR 10 on its ORCA App--democratizing access to disciplined investing at an unprecedented scale. Unlike platforms that restrict INR 10 SIPs to select in-house offerings, Enrich Money enables investors to start with just INR 10 across multiple mutual fund AMCs through ONDC integration.

This pioneering initiative has significantly lowered the entry barrier to wealth creation, bringing mutual fund investing within reach of millions--particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and among first-time investors. By combining accessibility, technology, and choice, Enrich Money continues to empower a new generation of Indians to take meaningful steps toward achieving their financial goals and aspirations. (ENDs)

About Enrich Money

Enrich Money is a SEBI-registered wealth-tech platform dedicated to simplifying investing and trading. Its flagship ORCA App combines low-cost access, advanced analytics, and seamless execution to empower retail investors across India. With INR 10 SIPs and ONDC-enabled access, Enrich Money is redefining wealth creation by fostering disciplined investment habits for India's next generation of investors. The company's latest innovation, Trade Mode, further strengthens its offering by catering to diverse sections of traders with specialized workspaces, faster execution, and advanced strategy-building tools.

