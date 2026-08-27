VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: With Indian summers growing longer and more intense, and daily commutes exposing skin to unfiltered UV rays, pollution, and heat, tanning and sun-related dullness have become one of the most common skin concerns across Indian cities. Mumbai-based skincare manufacturer Enstylz Cosmetics is addressing this head-on with a dedicated De-Tan range, built specifically for Indian skin and Indian climate conditions, offering salon-grade tan removal and skin brightening at home, without the salon price tag.

Advertisement

Dermatologists have long pointed out that most global skincare brands aren't formulated for the kind of sun and pollution exposure Indian consumers face daily. Enstylz says its De-Tan range was built precisely to close that gap, combining ingredients and formulations already trusted by more than 500 Indian salons , now made available directly to consumers.

Advertisement

A Problem Every Indian City-Dweller Knows

Tanning in India isn't seasonal, it's a year-round concern driven by long commutes, outdoor work, humidity, and pollution exposure that global sunscreens and skincare lines were never designed to counter. Left untreated, this everyday sun exposure leads to patchy tan lines, dull and uneven skin tone, clogged pores, and premature dullness, a concern that affects nearly every age group, not just a niche segment of consumers.

Advertisement

Enstylz's response is a complete De-Tan regimen built around this exact problem, rather than a single standalone product. The range includes:

- Glow and De-Tan Facewash - a daily cleanser formulated to lift surface tan and pollution build-up with every wash

- De-Tan Scrub - an exfoliating step that removes dead, tanned skin cells and restores natural texture

- De-Tan Cream Mask - a deeper weekly treatment designed to visibly reduce tan and even out skin tone

- Fairness Gel - a lightweight, non-greasy gel formulated to brighten and refresh dull, sun-exposed skin

Together, the range is designed to mirror the same de-tanning steps offered inside a professional salon, cleansing, exfoliation, mask treatment, and brightening, but formulated for regular use at home. For those looking to extend results beyond the tan-removal routine, Enstylz also recommends pairing the range with its Brightening Face Serum, formulated with Vitamin C to further even out tone and add radiance once surface tan has been treated.

"Tan isn't just a cosmetic issue in India, it's a daily reality for anyone stepping out in the sun, whether they're commuting to work, running errands, or just walking to the market," said Satish Thipsay, Director, Herbario Cosmetics (India) Private Limited. "Most de-tan products in the market only address one part of the problem. We built a complete routine, from cleansing to scrubbing to masking, because tan removal isn't a one-step fix, and we wanted people to get real, visible results without needing a salon visit every time."

Fifteen Years of Manufacturing Behind the Brand

Unlike many D2C skincare labels that source and repackage third-party formulations, Enstylz has controlled its own manufacturing since 2010, giving the company direct oversight over ingredient sourcing, formulation, and quality control at every stage. Every batch is GMP-certified, cruelty-free, and dermatologically tested before it reaches shelves or e-commerce.

That manufacturing backbone has also made Enstylz a trusted supplier for the professional beauty industry: the brand's de-tan, skincare, and hair care formulations are currently used by more than 500 salons across India. That detail matters to everyday customers too, Thipsay noted - the same de-tan formulations trusted by salon professionals are now available for home use, at a fraction of typical salon pricing.

"When a salon uses a product on hundreds of customers every month, that's the real test of whether it actually works," Thipsay said. "We wanted to bring that same trusted de-tan routine home, so people don't have to choose between visible results and affordability."

Built for Accessibility, Not Just Aspiration

A recurring theme in Enstylz's growth has been affordability without compromising on formulation quality. The De-Tan range is priced well below many salon-exclusive treatments, while still using the same active ingredients and formulation approach found in professional tan-removal treatments.

Enstylz ships pan-India with cash-on-delivery options, positioning itself for consumers in both metro and non-metro markets who may not have easy access to salon-grade tan treatments or dermatology clinics.

A Quiet Door Open for Partners

While the brand's primary focus remains everyday consumers, Enstylz's manufacturing scale and existing salon relationships have also positioned it as a partner of choice for businesses. The company offers private-label and white-label formulation services for entrepreneurs and salons looking to launch their own de-tan, skincare, or hair care lines, backed by the same in-house GMP-certified manufacturing used for the Enstylz brand itself.

"We get asked often by salon owners and small business founders how they can offer their own branded de-tan or skincare line," Thipsay said. "Because we control our own manufacturing, we can support that at low minimum order quantities, something most manufacturers can't offer."

About Herbario Cosmetics (India) Private Limited

Established in 2010 and headquartered in Mumbai, Herbario Cosmetics (India) Private Limited is a manufacturer, supplier, exporter, and trader of cosmetic and personal care products under its Enstylz Cosmetics brand. The company manufactures its entire de-tan, skincare, hair care, and medi-pedi ranges in-house, holding GMP certification and following dermatologically-tested, cruelty-free production standards. Enstylz products are trusted by more than 500 salons across India, alongside a growing base of direct consumers nationwide. The company also offers private-label and white-labelling services for businesses entering the beauty and personal care industry.

Media Contact

Herbario Cosmetics (India) Private Limited Flat No. 3, Ground Floor (Rear Side), Smriti Building, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Khar (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052 Phone: 9322193568 / 8237157543 Email: herbarioindia@gmail.com Website: enstylz.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)