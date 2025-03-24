VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 24: A chilly morning, gentle sunshine, and a gathering filled with determination at Suraj Maidan. Some were stepping forward into a new life, free from pain, while others were drawing the courage to overcome their fears. Dr. Dubay's Golden Warrior Walk, an initiative by senior joint replacement surgeon Dr. Dheeraj Dubey, was the first-ever event in India dedicated to post-joint replacement surgery patients. The walk witnessed the participation of individuals who had regained energy and mobility after surgery. The event was flagged off by Mirzapur web series fame actor Shaji Choudhary, adding to the excitement and motivation.

A High-Energy Start with Zumba and Dance

Advertisement

Before the walk, the event began with Zumba and stretching exercises, filling the participants with enthusiasm. The atmosphere was electrifying as everyone danced to Bollywood songs. Many participants, especially those over 50 who once struggled to walk, stepped forward with confidence. Several of them shared their experiences with Dr. Dheeraj Dubey, expressing gratitude for their renewed mobility. At the end of the program, all participants were awarded medals.

"Health is Everything, Preserve It" - Shaji Choudhary

Advertisement

As the chief guest, actor Shaji Choudhary emphasized that good health is the greatest wealth. He encouraged everyone to take care of their health, as it allows them to enjoy every moment of life. He also praised Dr. Dubay's Golden Warrior Walk, stating that when young people see their elders being so health-conscious, they too will take their well-being seriously from an early age.

Raising Awareness About Myths Surrounding Joint Replacement Surgery

Dr. Dheeraj Dubey addressed common misconceptions regarding joint replacement surgery. He explained that joint replacement is not just for the elderly but can benefit anyone in need, regardless of age. He clarified that after surgery, patients do not need lifelong precautions; instead, with proper care and exercise, they can lead a normal, active life.

One widespread myth is that knee replacements make the joints weak, but in reality, modern implants are highly durable and provide strength and mobility. Another misconception is that patients must remain bedridden for a long time after surgery. In truth, most patients start walking within 24 hours and resume their normal activities within a few weeks.

As the first-of-its-kind event in India, Dr. Dubay's Golden Warrior Walk set a new benchmark in raising awareness about post-joint replacement recovery. It not only celebrated those who have embraced a pain-free life but also inspired countless others to overcome their fears and take the first step towards better mobility.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)