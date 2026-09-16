Entity One Opens a New Chapter with South Korea

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Entity One Entertainment Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has opened a new chapter of India–Korea collaboration. After a meeting on 7 September 2026 at Fort, Mumbai, Founder, Managing Director and CEO Girish Wankhede signed a ten-point Memorandum of Understanding with South Korean technology and content partner KNJ on 10 September 2026, covering cinema, holography, XR and cross-border entertainment.

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Dr. Yum, CEO of India Korea Ventures, and Mr. Nitin Salve, Strategy Advisor to both entities, jointly led the efforts to bring the parties together and strengthen collaboration, while Mr. Bang, CTO of KNJ, presented several KNJ capabilities. Nitin Salve, the renowned Social Engineering Stalwart and International Business Consultant, has been instrumental in making this association happen.

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The association brings Korean 2D-to-3D conversion, holographic systems and spatial entertainment into the Indian exhibition, brand and institutional market, and opens a route for Indian films towards Korea, Japan and other territories. The ten workstreams include 3D conversion of existing and new Indian films; catalogue titles from Entity One’s network; Korean and Japanese animation and children’s content for India; cinema foyer and premiere holograms; brand holograms for malls, airports, retail, hotels and automotive; holographic talent appearances; Korean films, concerts, K-pop and drama for Indian platforms; Indian content for overseas markets; and government, tourism, PSU and education projects using 3D, holographic, XR and compression technologies. Entity One will handle India-side introductions. KNJ will provide technology, demonstrations and Korea–Japan resources.

Girish Wankhede is a film trade analyst and marketeer with more than two decades in exhibition and film marketing, first at Cinemax India Ltd and later as National Marketing Head at PVR Pictures. That path, from the theatre floor to how films travel across territories, shapes this association: bringing a Korean technology stack onto Indian screens and taking Indian content the other way.

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“I am very excited to see this association coming up,” Wankhede said. “I have always wanted to collaborate with South Korean counterparts; their cinema, their discipline in technology, and the way they have built a content culture that travels the world. I come from exhibition. If 2D-to-3D conversion and holographic premieres are done with the right titles and venues, they can change how Indian audiences encounter cinema. I will be visiting Korea to understand the technology on their floor and to build this beyond a paper MoU. Together we want Indian screens and Indian stories to sit in a new format conversation — not as a novelty, but as a business.”

Mr. Kim of KNJ said: “India is one of the most dynamic entertainment markets in the world. In Entity One and Mr. Girish Wankhede we found a partner who understands both the trade of cinema and the language of brands and institutions. KNJ is prepared to support assessment, sample conversion and holographic demonstration. We welcome Mr. Wankhede’s visit to Korea and look forward to turning these ten areas into first projects.”

Next steps include pilot Indian titles for 2D-to-3D assessment, cinema and premiere venues for holographic demonstration, talks with brands and institutions, and Wankhede’s visit to South Korea. The MoU is not exclusive. It records a shared intention to move from understanding to selected projects.

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