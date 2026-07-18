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Home / Business / Entrepreneur Chirag Pati Gupta honoured with Emerging Entrepreneur Award in Oman

Entrepreneur Chirag Pati Gupta honoured with Emerging Entrepreneur Award in Oman

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ANI
Updated At : 12:23 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India] / Muscat [Oman], July 18: Chirag Pati Gupta, founder of Shine Square Building Contracting, has been honoured with the Emerging Entrepreneur Award at an awards ceremony held in Oman, recognising his contribution to the contracting industry and entrepreneurial leadership.

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The award acknowledges entrepreneurs who have demonstrated innovation, business growth, operational excellence and industry impact. Gupta was recognised for his leadership in expanding Shine Square Building Contracting and strengthening its presence in the sector through quality-driven execution and strategic business development.

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Established with the objective of delivering reliable contracting solutions, Shine Square Building Contracting has built a reputation for technical expertise, timely project delivery and customer-focused services. Under Gupta's leadership, the company has expanded its project portfolio and operational capabilities while focusing on quality and efficiency.

Speaking after receiving the award, Gupta said, "This recognition is a proud milestone not only for me but for the entire team at Shine Square Contracting. Our journey has been built on dedication, resilience and a commitment to excellence. This award motivates us to continue innovating, expanding our horizons and setting new benchmarks in the contracting industry."

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The Emerging Entrepreneur Award honours business leaders who have contributed to their respective industries through innovation, strategic planning and sustainable business practices.

According to the company, Shine Square Building Contracting continues to invest in strengthening its technical capabilities, adopting modern construction practices and building long-term partnerships across sectors.

The international recognition is expected to further strengthen the company's position as it continues to focus on operational excellence, quality execution and sustainable growth in the contracting industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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