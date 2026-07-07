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Home / Business / Entrepreneur Karan Bothara Honoured with Mahasanman Award by Gujarat Chief Minister

Entrepreneur Karan Bothara Honoured with Mahasanman Award by Gujarat Chief Minister

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 7: Entrepreneur Karan Bothara was honoured with the prestigious Mahasanman Award by Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel.

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The award acknowledges Bothara's work as a young entrepreneur and his contribution towards infrastructure development, renewable energy, real estate, bullion, and government-led projects. Over the past few years, he has built a diversified business portfolio with a focus on innovation, sustainable growth, and public-private collaboration.

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Presenting the honour, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated Karan Bothara and highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship in strengthening India's economic growth and creating new opportunities for employment and development.

Receiving the award, Bothara expressed gratitude to his family, mentors, colleagues, and business associates for their continued support. He said the recognition would serve as an inspiration to pursue larger initiatives that contribute to infrastructure development, clean energy, entrepreneurship, and nation-building.

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At 32, Bothara has emerged as one of the country's young entrepreneurs with interests across multiple sectors. His work has focused on executing infrastructure projects, expanding renewable energy initiatives, and participating in government-driven development programmes. Industry observers note that his entrepreneurial approach combines business growth with a long-term vision for sustainable development.

The Mahasanman Award adds to a growing list of recognitions received by Bothara for his entrepreneurial achievements and leadership. The honour reflects his contribution to business excellence while reinforcing the role of young entrepreneurs in supporting India's evolving economic landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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