VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 23: Entrepreneur News proudly launches its April-June 2025 digital edition, spotlighting the Top 10 Business Icons of 2025--leaders driving innovation, disruption, and meaningful impact across industries. Known for its sharp editorial storytelling and deep business insights, this edition marks a bold step in celebrating India's visionary changemakers.

Strengthening its national presence, Entrepreneur News partners exclusively with Radio City as the official radio partner. Adding a powerful voice to this collaboration, Radio City CEO Ashit Kukian shares his inspiring thoughts on entrepreneurship, echoing the spirit of leadership and progress that defines this edition.

Advertisement

Let's now turn to the heart of this edition--Icons of Influence--and explore the extraordinary journeys of the Top 10 Business Icons of 2025.

1. Mohinee Singh: The Woman Reimagining Leadership in Tech Media

Advertisement

At just 26, Mohinee Singh is redefining what it means to lead in the digital age. As Co-founder & CEO of CXO Junction, she heads a global ecosystem of 10,000+ CXOs across IT, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation. Born into a military family, her adaptability became a superpower. From CyberFrat's first intern in 2019 to earning credentials at IIM Lucknow, her journey reflects vision and resilience. Early experiences in modeling and digital creation shaped her communication finesse. What began as a hashtag is now a respected global media house, working with 120+ brands--led strategically by Mohinee across operations, partnerships, and innovation.

2. Tejal Rathod: A Bold Journey from Housewife to Independent Entrepreneurial Hairdresser

Tejal Rathod's journey from housewife to a sought-after freelance hairdresser is a testament to resilience. After discovering her passion for hairdressing post-motherhood, she trained at Vipul Chudasama Academy and gained experience at Envy Salon. When the lockdown hit, she juggled motherhood with work, leading her to quit her job. But determined to stay in the industry, she started freelancing, gaining a strong client base through word-of-mouth. She then set up a small home salon and soon began styling brides and high-profile clients. Today, she aims to expand her salon and mentor aspiring hairdressers, proving passion fuels success.

3. Rahul & Shilpa Agarwal:Building Kaftanize--India's Homegrown Fashion Brand

Launched in 2022, Kaftanize is the vision of entrepreneurial duo Rahul and Shilpa Agarwal, aiming to revolutionise India's affordable designer wear segment. Starting in a humble 50 sq ft room, the brand has grown into a fast-growing, omni-channel fashion label, catering to thousands of women across India. With Rahul leading operations and digital marketing, and Shilpa focusing on design innovation, Kaftanize fills the gap for stylish, Indo-western clothing that's chic, breathable, and accessible. Their success lies in their bold vision to democratise designer fashion while celebrating the individuality of every modern Indian woman.

4. Princy:From Food Blogger to Founder of Recite You- The Girl Who's Turning Stories Into Stardust

What started as a food blog has now become a movement in meaningful media. Princy, a creator from Delhi, gained global recognition with Samosa Forever, known for quick, healthy recipes and quality ingredients. But her passion extended beyond food--it was about giving voice to the unheard. With degrees from Gargi College and Kirorimal College, she founded Recite You, a platform amplifying the stories of unsung heroes. Today, Princy, a BOI Award winner, is inspiring purpose-driven creators, proving that true influence lies in impact, not numbers. Discover untold stories at Recite You, where every voice matters.

5. Harish Bisam: Driving Global Innovation Through Strategic Leadership and AI-Powered Healthcare

Harish Bisam, Founder of QuickVitals and Bisam Pharmaceuticals, is a visionary entrepreneur and business mentor with over 20 years of experience transforming industries. Known for dynamic leadership and sharp investment foresight, he's nurtured startups and launched game-changing innovations. With QuickVitals, he redefined preventive care through AI-powered, smartphone-based diagnostics. His expertise spans healthcare, real estate, IT, and finance, driving sustainable growth across India and global markets. He also leads Hop On Kangaroo, a sports-based leadership program backed by the Real Madrid Foundation and Melbourne University. From trade diplomacy to startup mentorship, Harish continues to shape global innovation and impact.

6. Ananya Dang: From Finance to French Pastry--The Story of Annette Patisserie

Annette Patisserie, founded by finance graduate Ananya Dang, began as a lockdown passion and blossomed into a premium dessert brand. Trained at Le Cordon Bleu in classical French patisserie, Ananya crafts rich cakes, delicate cookies, indulgent brownies, and elegant gift hampers--all reflecting finesse and flavour. In just a year, the brand has become a favourite in Delhi NCR. With expansion into savoury offerings and bespoke catering, Annette Patisserie is a testament to intuitive entrepreneurship--where passion meets precision, and every bite tells a story of elegance and experience.

7. Mrunal Panchal: Turning Influence Into Impact with Mrucha Beauty

From viral makeup reels to beauty entrepreneurship, Mrunal Panchal--popularly known as mrunu--has seamlessly blended content with commerce. In November 2024, she launched Mrucha Beauty, a brand rooted in bold individuality and inclusivity. With 5M+ followers and Rs2 crore in sales within five months, her shift from influencer to founder has been trailblazing. Mrucha's vivid lipsticks resonate with Gen Z, celebrating self-expression and diversity. More than just cosmetics, Mrucha is a creative community. Mrunal's journey proves that passion with purpose can redefine the beauty industry.

8. Akshay Narvekar: Stitching Heritage into Modern Menswear

Akshay Narvekar, founder of Bombay Shirt Company, redefined Indian menswear by blending classic tailoring with modern ease. With a background in economics and fashion, he launched the brand in 2012 to offer made-to-order shirts rooted in precision, sustainability, and individuality. Each piece is crafted to eliminate waste and excess inventory, marrying digital innovation with timeless craftsmanship. Under Narvekar's quiet yet visionary leadership, the brand has expanded into jeans, chinos, and stretchware--growing organically while staying true to its core values of quality, purpose, and personal style in an ever-changing fashion landscape.

9. Minal Srinivasan: Building a Greener Future, One Project at a Time

In a world where progress often overshadows the planet, Minal Srinivasan is championing a quiet, purpose-driven revolution. As Managing Director of Kesari Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd., she's redefining sustainable construction in India. From planting over 300,000 trees to leading 250+ eco-conscious projects, her journey blends corporate leadership with environmental commitment. With urban forests and green-certified infrastructure, Minal is proving that business and sustainability can thrive together. Her approach isn't just about what's built--but how.

10. Shouvik Sarkar: Innovator in Tech & Networking

Shouvik Sarkar is a dynamic software developer and former business owner driven by innovation and entrepreneurship. He founded The SARK Technologies in 2019-2020 and later transitioned into software development while keeping his entrepreneurial spirit alive. He has authored two books and created multiple platforms, including Biznet--a revolutionary digital networking tool with immense future potential. A creator at heart, Shouvik's vision for Biznet reflects his mission to transform digital networking. With plans to launch a new venture built on Biznet and more in the pipeline, Shouvik's relentless drive positions him as a rising force in the tech industry.

This special edition of Entrepreneur News, featuring the "Top 10 Business Icons of 2025," is now available across all digital platforms including Jio news. Readers can access the complete profiles and exclusive interviews with these exceptional business leaders through the Magazine pdf link. For media inquiries or partnership opportunities related to this edition, please contact connect@entrepreneurnews.org Entrepreneur News continues its commitment to showcasing India's most influential business visionaries and their transformative impact across industries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)