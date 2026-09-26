Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur Announces UpStart 2026: Flagship Pitching Event Across Four Major Indian Cities

PNN

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26: Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur launched UpStart 2026 on 15 August, kicking off its flagship national pitching competition designed to support, accelerate, and empower emerging startups across India. Standing apart from conventional startup competitions and brief ten minute pitching formats, UpStart functions as an intensive business model incubator. Participating startups go through multiple rounds of screening, which serve as detailed brainstorming sessions and face to face mentoring opportunities, allowing founders to refine their business plans directly with a panel of experts.

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The competition will commence with the UpStart Nationals across four major economic hubs. The Indian regional rounds will kick off in Delhi on 10 October 2026, with screening running from 1 to 3 October. Startups aiming to participate must complete their applications by the registration deadline on 30 September 2026 through the official portal at https://forms.gle/Jz1g2BFv2yHBX3xK7.

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Following Delhi, simultaneous editions for Bangalore and Hyderabad will be conducted on 24 October 2026, with registrations closing on 14 October and screening running from 16 to 18 October. The Mumbai chapter is scheduled for 5 December 2026, with registrations closing on 26 November and screening scheduled between 28 and 30 November.

With a cumulative prize pool worth up to INR 18 lakhs, UpStart 2026 provides participants with opportunities for on-spot funding, institutional incubation, industry networking, and sustained media exposure. The competition invites applications from early-stage ventures across diverse focus sectors, including fintech, health tech, deep tech, Web3, and cybersecurity. Finalists selected exclusively from these Indian multi-city rounds will undergo an intensive multi-week mentorship framework guided by industry veterans to equip them with the strategies needed to scale before pitching at the UpStart Finale, scheduled for 23 January 2027.

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Highlighting the scope of the 2026 edition, Gunjan, Manager-Events, Entrepreneurship Cell at IIT Kanpur stated:

“India is at the cusp of a startup revolution, and early-stage founders require more than just capital to succeed. They need structured validation, hands-on mentorship, and direct market access. UpStart 2026 is built to evaluate business fundamentals rigorously while connecting high-potential innovators with active investors. By expanding our presence across key domestic hubs, Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur continues its commitment to building sustainable platforms that translate innovative ideas into resilient enterprises.”

In addition to founder participation, Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur is actively expanding its collaborative network by inviting external incubation centers to participate as official incubation partners. Interested incubation centers can connect directly with the E-Cell, IIT Kanpur team through the official website to engage with the national cohort.

This domestic rollout follows the successful international expansion of the competition, as the Seoul chapter of UpStart has already concluded in South Korea. The Indian finalists from the four regional city rounds will advance to compete with their final pitches during the UpStart Finale on 23 January 2027 at the Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur campus during the annual E-Summit.

About Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur

Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur is a student-run non-profit organization established to foster innovation and entrepreneurial thinking across the country. By connecting emerging founders with incubators, angel investors, industry veterans, and venture capital firms, E-Cell, IIT Kanpur supports early-stage initiatives in transforming viable concepts into scalable enterprises. For further details, visit https://www.ecelliitk.org/upstart/

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