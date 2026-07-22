Entri Crosses 2,000 Engineering Placements

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Kerala [India], July 22: Entri App announces the successful placement of over 2,000 engineering learners into jobs by this year. This marks a significant milestone in India's technical skilling ecosystem. This achievement clearly suggests how job-focused training across different streams is helping engineering learners build careers across the Indian and Gulf job markets. The courses offered are QS, MEP, BIM, Structural Design, Embedded Systems, and Robotics.

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Highlight Achievements

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* Entri has reached 2,013 engineering placements as of May 2026.

* QS Malayalam is the single largest contributor, with 1,081 placements.

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* MEP training added 254 placements. This simply reflects demand for multi-disciplinary engineering skills.

* Regional-language courses (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu) account for the majority of total placements.

* The placement mix spans QS, MEP, BIM, Structural Engineering, Embedded Systems, and Robotics.

A Milestone Built Over Two and a Half Years

Entri has successfully crossed the milestone of 2,013 engineering placements for learners helping them reach their dream career. This is a journey that began with just 50 placements in October 2023.

The growth clearly shows how skill-based learning can bring real career outcomes for learners from civil, mechanical, electrical, and electronics backgrounds.

For many students across India, this milestone marks a clearer path from training to employment. This is especially the case with those from regional-language backgrounds.

Why QS and MEP are Leading the Growth

The strongest placement numbers have come from regional-language Quantity Surveying (QS) programmes, with QS Malayalam alone accounting for 1,081 placements. The numbers for QS Tamil and Telugu are also remarkably promising.

MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) training has added another 254 placements. This reflects the rising demand for multi-disciplinary engineering skills.

Together, these two certifications show how specialised, industry-aligned training can match the real needs of India's construction and infrastructure sector.

Moving forward, there can be a surge in the civil engineering students to adopt Structural Design as well. This is because it meets the learners at the basics and takes them to a future-proof career that keeps them relevant.

The Regional Language Advantage

A large share of this growth comes from learning that is delivered in their respective mother tongues - Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Regional-language training has removed a major barrier for engineering graduates who are more comfortable learning in their mother tongue.

It helped them become job-ready for roles in India's technical and construction sectors. This is particularly true for learners from non-metro backgrounds who often have less access to English-first training formats.

What this Means for Learners

Beyond the numbers, this milestone reflects real career progress for students. Many learners have stepped from training directly into their first jobs. This was made possible by building skills that match employer expectations from day one.

It reinforces a simple idea - the right certification, with a structured and outcome-based curriculum, delivered in the language of their choice, can support a meaningful transition from classroom learning to landing on a promising career.

What's Ahead

India's engineering job market continues to evolve, making the demand for practical, industry-aligned skills to grow further. QS, MEP, and other technical certifications will likely remain important for learners aiming to enter roles tied to construction, infrastructure, and project execution.

Entri's 2,000+ engineering placements highlight its growing contribution to India's job market through practical, industry-aligned, regional-language skills. With QS and MEP at the centre of this success, Entri continues to help engineering learners turn certifications into real employment outcomes.

Apart from these, there is increasing growth and transformation in the field of Embedded Systems Engineering that opens up wider scope with the evolving technology. The career path that these courses lays for the learners with relevant curriculum and industry-ready training ensures a rewarding profession.

About Entri's Courses

Entri App is one of India's leading digital skilling platforms that offers career-oriented training programmes across technology, finance, teacher education, and professional development.

The Engineering Courses are among Entri's flagship offerings combining an internationally aligned curriculum with flexible digital delivery. It does have strong industry placement partnerships.

Entri aims to compress the distance between education and employment for those who seek it.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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