New Delhi [India], June 6: The Birth Centenary year of H.H. Acharya Sushil Kumarji Maharaj will be celebrated as Environment Year”, which will be inaugurated at 10 am on Sunday,15 June,2025 at Dr. Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi by India’s 14th President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Shri Dattatreya Hosabale, Vishwa Hindu Parishad President Shri Alok Kumar and other dignitaries in the presence of Acharya Shriji’s disciples Sadhvi Deeptiji and Sadhvi Lakshitaji.

Sadhvi Deepti, director of the Birth Centenary Celebrations, told that Guruji devoted more than 50 years to promote non-violence, peace, vegetarianism, environmental protection, inter-faith harmony and knowledge of the self in India and the world. He used to say that by sitting under the Kalpvriksh, doing Japa, reciting Rishi Mandal Stotram,meditating, every person wish gets fulfilled.

World Fellowship of Religions, Vishwa Ahimsa Sangh, World Jain Congress, Arhat Jain Sangh, Acharya Sushil Ashrams, International Mahavir Jain Mission, World Movement of Non-violence for Peace and Environment, Acharya Muni Sushil Foundation, Acharya Sushil Viklang Kendra, Ahimsa Women Polytechnic, Shri Mahavir Vishwa Vidyapeeth, etc are the spiritual, religious and social organisations founded and nurtured byAcharya Shriji. He wrote more than 20 books on Jain religion, comparative religion, Namokar Mantra, Healing through Mantras, Science of Sound, etc. Acharya Shriji propounded Arhum Yoga, which is an ancient system for the mastery of the inner self through watchfulness and direct perception.

Acharya Shriji, though ordained in Sthanakvasi Jain tradition, established the first Jain Tirath ‘Siddhachalam’ in New Jersey, USA, spread over 120 acres, which is the first non-secretarian Jain Tirath of the world.

International Mahavir Jain Mission got affiliated to UNO. From 1954 to 1994, he organized seven World Religions Conferences and five International Jain Conferences. The country used to look upon him as a fountain of knowledge and wisdom for solving the contagious issues of the country, like Punjab Issue, Ram Janam Bhoomi Babri Masjid, communal harmony etc. He created a distinct identity for himself for creating an atmosphere of universal brotherhood which cuts all lines of sectarianism. He emphasized if we loose our culture, our religion, what else will we be left to save and preserve? Hindu Rashtra imbibes the principle of ‘Vasudeva Kutumbkam’ wherein not only people of all religions, but all animals and birds, can live in harmony with each other. He was one of the founders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. During the centenary celebrations it is planned to plant 1 crore trees.

