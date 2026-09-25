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Home / Business / Envision Energy Secures TÜV SÜD Certificate for Wind Farm Control System, Strengthening Long-Term Resilience for Future Energy Systems

Envision Energy Secures TÜV SÜD Certificate for Wind Farm Control System, Strengthening Long-Term Resilience for Future Energy Systems

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PTI
Updated At : 05:51 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During WindEnergy Hamburg 2026, Envision Energy's wind farm control system has received IEC 62443-3-3 Security Level 2 (SL2) certificate from TÜV SÜD, covering key elements of the wind farm control system, including SCADA, PPC, PLC and industrial network devices. The certificate marks a significant step forward in Envision Energy's cybersecurity journey, extending independently validated security capabilities from core control components to the wind farm system level.

IEC 62443 is a globally recognized cybersecurity standard series for industrial automation and control systems. IEC 62443-3-3 focuses on system-level security requirements, including relevant components, networks and system security mechanisms work together within an overall control system. The certificate therefore provides independent validation of the cybersecurity capabilities embedded across Envision Energy's wind farm control system.

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Envision Energy has been integrating cybersecurity into the design, development, production and delivery of its wind energy technologies. Its IEC 62443 capabilities now span multiple layers, including:

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• Secure Development Lifecycle certified to IEC 62443-4-1;

• SCADA, PPC and PLC certified to IEC 62443-4-2 SL2;

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• Wind farm control system certified to IEC 62443-3-3 SL2;

• System Security Integration and Maintenance Service Capabilities certified to IEC 62443-2-4

Together, these certificates reflect a structured approach to cybersecurity spanning secure development, core components, system-level protection and service delivery.

"As wind becomes an increasingly critical part of future energy systems, cybersecurity is fundamental to the safe, reliable and resilient operation of wind assets. The latest certificate reflects Envision Energy's continued commitment to meeting evolving cybersecurity and compliance requirements in international markets, including Europe," said Yimin Lou, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Envision Energy, "We see certificate not as the destination, but as a foundation for continuous improvement. We will continue to embed cybersecurity across the lifecycle of our technologies, systems and services, building greater resilience and lasting trust for our customers."

"The energy transition is accelerating the digitalisation of critical energy infrastructure, making cybersecurity an increasingly important element of trust in the technologies that power it. Envision Energy's IEC 62443-3-3 SL2 certificate represents a further step towards addressing cybersecurity at the system level, complementing the security capabilities already established across its core control components. Independent verification against internationally recognised standards can help strengthen confidence in the security and reliability of wind energy infrastructure." said Frank L. Blaimberger, Vice President Global Innovation Lead for Digitized Compliance Solutions and Connected Systems from TÜV SÜD.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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