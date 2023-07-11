EoIs invited for bankrupt Go First airline by August 9

PTI

New Delhi

The Resolution Professional of Go First on Monday invited expressions of interest (EoI) for the grounded airline. The deadline to submit the EoIs is August 9, while the final list of eligible prospective resolution applicants will be declared on August 19. PTI

Inflows in equity MFs hit three-month high in June

NEW DELHI

Strong inflow in new fund offers and consistent SIP flow helped equity mutual funds attract Rs 8,637 crore in June, which is the highest level in three months.