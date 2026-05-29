EP Biocomposites Limited Reports Strong FY26 Results, Reinforcing Growth Momentum

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Goa [India], May 29: EP Biocomposites Limited (BSE: 543595), manufacturer of fibre reinforced composite products and waste water solutions, announced its audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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Key Highlights of H2 & FY26

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- Net worth crossed ₹12 crore as on March 31, 2026, reflecting continued financial strengthening.

- ROI stood at 14%, while ROCE improved to 16% during FY26.

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- Successfully utilized IPO proceeds towards capacity expansion, working capital, and business growth initiatives.

- Strengthened balance sheet through partial debt repayment and improved liquidity position.

- Continued focus on operational excellence, infrastructure enhancement, and sustainable growth initiatives.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rajkumar Kamat, Managing Director of EP Biocomposites Limited, said: "FY26 has been a significant year for EP Biocomposites Limited as we delivered healthy growth in revenue and profitability while continuing to strengthen our balance sheet and operational capabilities. Our focus on sustainable manufacturing solutions, efficient execution, and customer relationships has enabled us to achieve consistent performance. We remain optimistic about future growth opportunities and are committed to creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

About EP Biocomposites Limited

EP Biocomposites Limited is a Goa-based public limited company engaged in the manufacture and supply of sustainable infrastructure and polymer-based products across India. The Company is part of the EP Kamat Group, which is committed to fostering a clean, green, and safe environment through innovative engineering solutions and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

EP Biocomposites' core product portfolio includes a range of Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) products such as door shutters, frames, laminated doors, biodigester tanks, bio toilets, fire doors, garden benches, fencing and allied FRP solutions for construction, industrial, and infrastructure applications. The Company also provides sanitation and wastewater solutions, including bio-digester toilets, sewage treatment plants (STP) and effluent treatment plants (ETP) that support efficient waste management and water reuse strategies for residential, commercial, institutional, and government projects.

Driven by quality standards and environmental responsibility, EP Biocomposites designs its products for durability, low maintenance, and reduced environmental impact, aligning with modern sustainability principles. The Company's offerings contribute to enhanced public infrastructure, cleaner sanitation systems, and efficient water treatment solutions across diverse segments in India.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. EP Biocomposites Limited will not be responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please visit: www.epbiocomposites.com

EP Biocomposites Ltd

Mrs. Nilam N. Kadkade

Email: sarita@epkamatgroup.com

Kairovest Advisors

Mr. Harshil Sutaria

Contact: +91 9821044089

Email: harshil@kairovestadvisors.com

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