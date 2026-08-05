EP Biocomposites Strengthens ESG with Rooftop Solar Commissioning and Golden Book of World Records Recognition

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Goa [India], August 5: EP Biocomposites Limited (BSE SME: 543595), a manufacturer of fibre reinforced polymer (FRP) products and wastewater treatment solutions, has announced two significant sustainability milestones that reinforce its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) roadmap. The company has commissioned a 30-kW Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) Rooftop Power System at its Goa manufacturing facility and has been recognised by the Golden Book of World Records for facilitating the Most People Taking an Environmental Protection Pledge Simultaneously .

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The twin initiatives demonstrate EP Biocomposites' integrated sustainability strategy by combining cleaner manufacturing practices with community-led environmental awareness. While the solar installation is expected to reduce the company's reliance on conventional energy sources and improve operational efficiency, the record-setting environmental pledge initiative underscores its commitment to encouraging public participation in environmental conservation.

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Solar Power Enhances Sustainable Manufacturing

As part of its ongoing efforts to adopt renewable energy across operations, EP Biocomposites has commissioned a 30-kW Solar Photovoltaic Rooftop Power System at its Goa manufacturing facility. The installation is designed for captive consumption and will meet a entire portion of the plant's electricity requirements through clean energy.

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With an estimated operational life of 25 years, the project is expected to improve energy efficiency, lower dependence on conventional electricity sources and generate annual savings of approximately ₹1.50 lakh. The facility has an annual electricity requirement of around 18,600 kWh, with current monthly electricity expenses estimated at ₹12,500.

The initiative represents another milestone in the company's long-term sustainability strategy by integrating renewable energy into its manufacturing operations while delivering operational efficiencies and environmental benefits.

Key Project Highlights

- Project: Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) Rooftop Power System

- Capacity: 30 kW

- Location: Goa Manufacturing Facility

- Operational Life: 25 Years

- Annual Energy Requirement: Approximately 18,600 kWh

- Current Electricity Cost: Approximately ₹12,500 per month

- Estimated Annual Savings: Approximately ₹1.50 lakh

- Environmental Initiative Earns Global Recognition

Further strengthening its sustainability efforts beyond business operations, EP Biocomposites, in association with the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs and the Sports Authority of Goa, organised a large-scale environmental awareness programme that has been recognised by the Golden Book of World Records for the Most People Taking an Environmental Protection Pledge Simultaneously .

The event witnessed the participation of 1,327 individuals, including students, teachers, government officials, environmentalists and citizens, who collectively pledged their commitment towards protecting the environment and adopting sustainable practices in their daily lives.

The initiative received support from the Education Department of Goa, which facilitated participation by students across educational institutions. The Forest Department, Government of Goa, further strengthened the programme by distributing fruit-bearing saplings to participants, encouraging every environmental pledge to be accompanied by tangible action.

The programme also aligned with the Hon'ble Chief Minister's "Green Goa, Clean Goa" initiative and complemented the state's ongoing mission to plant 10 lakh trees.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajkumar Kamat, Founder and Managing Director, EP Biocomposites Limited , said:

"At EP Biocomposites, sustainability is embedded in the way we think, innovate and operate. The commissioning of our solar power system demonstrates our commitment to cleaner manufacturing, while the environmental pledge initiative reflects our belief that real change begins when communities come together. We are proud to have contributed to a world record that inspires collective environmental action while continuing to invest in solutions that create a greener future."

Mr. Kamat also introduced the concept of Personal Social Responsibility (PSR) , encouraging individuals to complement Corporate Social Responsibility by taking personal ownership of environmental conservation through everyday actions.

Driving Sustainability Across Operations

EP Biocomposites continues to integrate sustainability across its product portfolio and manufacturing processes. Alongside renewable energy adoption, the company develops environmentally responsible infrastructure solutions including FRP doors, biodigesters, sewage treatment plants (STPs), effluent treatment plants (ETPs) and other polymer-based products that contribute to improved sanitation, water management and sustainable infrastructure development.

By combining clean energy adoption, environmental awareness programmes and sustainable product innovation, EP Biocomposites aims to create long-term environmental and social value while supporting India's transition towards a greener and more resource-efficient future.

About EP Biocomposites Limited

EP Biocomposites Limited is a Goa-based public limited company engaged in the manufacture and supply of sustainable infrastructure and polymer-based products across India. The company is part of the EP Kamat Group and is committed to promoting a clean, green and safe environment through innovative engineering solutions and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

Its product portfolio includes Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) door shutters, frames, laminated doors, biodigester tanks, bio-toilets, fire doors, garden benches, fencing systems and allied FRP products for construction, industrial and infrastructure applications. The company also offers sanitation and wastewater management solutions, including sewage treatment plants (STPs), effluent treatment plants (ETPs) and biodigester toilets that support efficient waste management and water reuse across residential, commercial, institutional and government projects.

Designed for durability, low maintenance and reduced environmental impact, EP Biocomposites' solutions contribute to stronger public infrastructure, improved sanitation systems and sustainable water management across India.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including government actions, economic developments, industry conditions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. EP Biocomposites Limited undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Media Contact

Kairovest Advisors

Harshil Sutaria

harshil@kairovestadvisors.com

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