EPFO adds 19.14 lakh net members in April 2025

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 19.14 lakh members in April 2025, provisional payroll data from the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment showed.

Advertisement

The figure depicts a significant increase of 31.31 per cent over March 2025.

The year-on-year analysis revealed an increase of 1.17 per cent in net payroll additions compared to April 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO's effective outreach initiatives.

Advertisement

EPFO enrolled around 8.49 lakh new subscribers in April 2025, representing a 12.49 per cent increase over March 2025.

"This increase in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs," the ministry said.

Advertisement

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group.

EPFO added 4.89 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 57.67 per cent of the total new subscribers added in April 2025.

New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month showed an increase of 10.05 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025, it said.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for April 2025 is approximately 7.58 lakh, reflecting an increase of 13.60 per cent from the previous month of March.

"This is in consonance with the earlier trend, which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers," the ministry said.

Approximately 15.77 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in April 2025.

This figure depicts a 19.19 per cent increase over March 2025.

It also shows an 8.56 per cent year-over-year growth compared to April 2024.

"These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection," the ministry added.

Around 2.45 lakh new female subscribers joined EPFO in April 2025. It reflects an increase of 17.63 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025.

Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 3.95 lakh, with a significant month-on-month increase of 35.24 per cent compared to March 2025. The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that the top five states/ UTs constitute around 60.10 per cent of net payroll addition, adding a total of around 11.50 lakh net payroll during the month.

Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 21.12 per cent of net payroll during the month. The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana individually added more than 5 per cent of the total net payroll during the month. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)