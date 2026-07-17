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Home / Business / EPFO launches 'VISHWAS 2026' to settle long-pending PF grievances

EPFO launches 'VISHWAS 2026' to settle long-pending PF grievances

The one-time scheme offers employers an opportunity to settle damages and penalty-related cases linked to delayed PF contributions through a simplified online process

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:43 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Friday launched ‘VISHWAS, 2026’, a one-time dispute resolution scheme aimed at encouraging employers to settle long-pending damages and penalty-related cases through a simplified digital process while promoting voluntary compliance and reducing litigation.

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The scheme looks at amicable settlement of disputes relating to the levy of penalty or damages under Section 14B of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, and Section 128 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said.

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“It offers employers a six-month window to settle long-pending damages and penalty disputes related to delayed Provident Fund (PF) contributions at substantially reduced and concessional rates,” it said.

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Applications under VISHWAS 2026 have to be submitted online through the EPFO Employer Portal using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or e-Sign.

The process has been designed to ensure ease of filing, online verification, digital processing and issuance of settlement orders within a defined timeframe.

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The scheme will remain operational for six months.

According to the ministry, the scheme covers four broad categories of cases which include cases where orders for penalty or damages are under challenge before a judicial forum; final damages or penalty orders where recovery is pending or only partly made, including Recovery Certificate (RRC) cases; cases where notices have been issued but final orders for damages or penalty are yet to be passed; and cases where notices for penalty or damages are yet to be issued.

“Under VISHWAS 2026, damages or penalty for defaults pertaining to the period prior to 14 June 2024 will be recalculated at substantially reduced rates, namely 0.25% per month for defaults up to two months, 0.50% per month for defaults from two to less than four months, and 1.00% per month for defaults exceeding four months. These concessional rates are intended to encourage employers to resolve pending disputes expeditiously,” it said.

The move is important because EPF damage proceedings remain pending for years before the appellate tribunal or various High Courts for many establishments. During this period, litigation costs continue to increase and uncertainty remains.

For employers who have pending Section 14B proceedings, the scheme presents a good opportunity to resolve disputes at a substantially lower financial burden.

The ministry also said that employers seeking relief under the scheme must first pay the entire interest payable under the relevant provisions before submitting an application. They will also have to provide an undertaking that no further appeal will be pursued in respect of the dispute settled under the scheme.

Dedicated VISHWAS cells are being established across field offices to assist employers, process applications expeditiously and ensure timely disposal. Regular monitoring at zonal and head office levels will be undertaken to ensure effective implementation of the scheme, the ministry added.

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