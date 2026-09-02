EPFO opens amnesty window for PF Trusts, sets December 28 deadline for applications

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has opened an amnesty window for PF Trusts that have Income Tax recognition but do not have a formal exemption order under the EPF law.

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Employees who are eligible for provident fund coverage but were left out between April 1, 2009, and March 31, 2026, now have a window to get enrolled under a special government campaign.

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The Employees’ Enrolment Campaign (EEC) 2026 will remain open until October 31.

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The campaign will allow employers to voluntarily correct past compliance gaps and bring eligible employees under the EPF system, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

For employees, one of the key benefits is that their share of contribution can be waived where it was not deducted from wages earlier, subject to the conditions of the campaign.

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The EPFO has said the amnesty is a transitional measure and will remain available for six months from the date of notification.

PF Trusts have time until December 28 to apply.

After getting their status regularised retrospectively, an establishment can choose whether to continue as an exempt or an unexempt establishment.

The EPFO is working to identify PF Trusts that could benefit from the scheme and make them aware of the amnesty window.

As part of this effort, it has approached professional bodies such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The EPFO has also approached the Income Tax Department for details of PF Trusts recognised under the Income Tax Act. It has asked the tax department to check an establishment’s coverage and exemption status under the EPF&MP Act, 1952 or the CoSS, 2020 before granting recognition under the Income Tax Act.

The EPFO has also sought the withdrawal of existing Income Tax recognition for PF Trusts that do not have a formal exemption order from the EPFO.

The scheme offers several benefits to eligible PF Trusts beyond retrospective regularisation of their exemption status.

These include waiver of certain requirements such as minimum employee headcount, minimum corpus size and the three-year compliance requirement.

According to the Labour Ministry, employers have to generate a Face Authentication-based Universal Account Number (UAN) through the UMANG App for each employee declared under the campaign.

After this, enrolment and contribution remittance have to be completed through the prescribed Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) process.