EPG Showcases Full-Stack AIDC Capabilities and Global Delivery Network at DCWA 2026 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPG, a global provider for prefabricated modular data center infrastructure, showcased its latest AI data center solutions at Data Centre World Asia (DCWA) 2026, held in Singapore on September 29–30. Demonstrating its commitment to Asia-Pacific and the markets beyond, EPG presented its AI Core prefabricated modular data center solution and Edge POD prefabricated edge data center solution, alongside the global launch of AeroLev 1850, an air-cooled, magnetic-bearing chiller platform jointly introduced with MagPro. Together, these offerings demonstrate EPG's end-to-end capabilities across modular infrastructure and high-efficiency cooling for AI data centers (AIDCs).

At the opening address for the Critical Infrastructure Theatre, EPG Chief Operating Officer Johnny Zhang highlighted the growing demands AI is placing on data center infrastructure, from higher power density and faster deployment to more efficient cooling. As AI continues to evolve, infrastructure must keep pace to support the next generation of AI computing.

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Building on these themes, Johnny Zhang moderated a panel discussion on the future of data centers, resilience and digital infrastructure, bringing together industry experts from data center design, cloud and AI infrastructure, and cooling technology to explore emerging requirements for energy efficiency, high-density cooling and scalability. EPG Chief Technology Officer Enso Li also presented AI Core at the Energy Security & Efficiency Theatre, demonstrating how standardized modules and factory prefabrication can accelerate data center deployment.

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Alongside these industry discussions, EPG continued to strengthen its global partnerships. The company signed cooperation agreements with international industry partners across AI data center planning, construction and delivery. These collaborations will support the development of next-generation data center infrastructure, broaden EPG's ecosystem across the Asia-Pacific and expand its presence in global markets.

Complementing these industry engagements, EPG showcased its AI Core and Edge POD solutions across its exhibition space, welcoming visitors to explore its modular infrastructure offerings. AI Core takes a prefabricated, modular approach to AI infrastructure, integrating standardized power, cooling and other critical infrastructure modules to simplify deployment and enable flexible expansion as compute requirements grow. Built on this modular approach, EPG's E Series offers configurable solutions tailored to different project requirements. One of its offerings, Edge POD, is an all-in-one solution for distributed computing environments where power availability and deployment speed are critical. Designed for 1–10 MW applications, Edge POD supports rapid deployment, low-latency computing and distributed redundancy.

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EPG's joint venture, MagPro, also introduced its new magnetic levitation chiller platform, AeroLev 1850. The 1.85 MW-class, air-cooled, magnetic-bearing chiller platform is designed for next-generation AI data centers in water-scarce, high-ambient environments, with chilled-water outlet temperatures of up to 45°C. Its cooling-tower-free architecture combines oil-free magnetic-levitation technology with intelligent controls to deliver efficient, reliable cooling while reducing water consumption.

The launch of AeroLev 1850 marks a strategic milestone in EPG's global cooling technology roadmap. Established in May 2026, MagPro brings together EPG's data center engineering and global delivery expertise with CIGU's magnetic-levitation technology and R&D capabilities. The partnership expands EPG's portfolio into advanced cooling to address the demands of high-density AI computing while reducing reliance on water-intensive cooling systems.

"AI computing is reshaping the infrastructure requirements of data centers," said Alick Wan, Founder and Chairman of EPG. "Our focus extends beyond individual technological breakthroughs. By combining modular and standardized solutions with global delivery capabilities, we aim to help customers deploy and scale computing infrastructure efficiently across markets. We will continue working with global partners to build more efficient and resilient infrastructure for the next generation of digital growth."

Looking ahead, EPG will continue to evolve its solutions and strengthen its capabilities to meet the changing demands of the data center industry.

Learn more: https://www.epg-module.com/

CONTACT: communications@epg-module.com

About EPG

EPG is a prefabricated modular data center infrastructure provider, powered by R&D centers in Singapore, Malaysia, and Shanghai, as well as six advanced manufacturing hubs in Malaysia and China. With over 20 years of engineering expertise, it has a workforce of more than 1,600 employees, including nearly 300 researchers and experienced engineers in its R&D and technical team. Through continuous technological innovation and a scalable delivery system, EPG delivers integrated and efficient data center solutions for hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise deployments across APAC, EMEA, and other global markets.

About MagPro (Nanjing CIPU Technology Co., Ltd.)

MagPro is a joint venture between CIGU Technology Corp. Ltd. and EPG Data Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., specializing in the research, development, and production of reliable, energy-efficient cooling and air-conditioning systems for AI data centers, cloud, and hyperscales. MagPro operates a more than 6,000-square-meter production base and two air-cooled laboratories, supporting testing of air-cooled units up to 2,000 kW.

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