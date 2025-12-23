epiplex.ai Awarded "Best Brand 2025" at ET Now Best Brands Conclave

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23: epiplex.ai, a global leader in AI-powered Digital Interaction Intelligence and enterprise process transformation, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious "Best Brand 2025" title at the ET Now Best Brands Conclave. The award recognizes the company's strong brand momentum, innovation leadership and impact in advancing enterprise AI.

The ET Now Best Brand Awards honor organizations that exemplify industry impact, customer trust, and meaningful value creation. This accolade underscores epiplex.ai's strong momentum as a trusted, future-ready AI brand.

Commitment to Innovation and Customer Impact

epiplex.ai continues to advance the field of AI-driven process intelligence with its patented capabilities in process discovery, digital interaction analytics, and automation readiness. The platform enables global enterprises to capture complex workflows, analyze user interactions, and drive process improvement and operational excellence.

Innovation at the core: With a legacy of industry firsts--including co-creating the foundations of Electronic Performance Support Systems, delivering the world's first RPA solution in 2003, pioneering Task Mining in 2004, and launching the first AI-enabled capture engine in 2012--epiplex.ai has consistently shaped the evolution of enterprise automation. Backed by multiple Indian and international patents and a strong pipeline of ongoing innovations, the company has built a proprietary technology backbone that accelerates enterprise intelligence at scale. Operating from its Bengaluru headquarters, epiplex.ai today supports 1,000+ global enterprises with solutions that enhance clarity, performance, and digital transformation--while maintaining a 95%+ customer satisfaction rating.

Delivering business impact: By capturing real user actions, mining tasks, and identifying high-value automation opportunities, epiplex.ai drives measurable gains in productivity, compliance, digital adoption, and operational efficiency. Enterprises typically achieve 30-50% faster cycle times, 60-70% quicker onboarding, and up to 40% fewer errors. With Agentic Automation, they now move from insight to intelligent execution--unlocking faster automation ROI and a clear uplift in customer and employee experience.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion and strengthens its position as a category-defining brand in enterprise AI.

Leadership Quotes

Rashmi Aiyappa, Founder and Executive Chairperson of epiplex.ai, added:

"From day one, epiplex.ai was built on a foundation of integrity, performance, and innovation. Receiving the Best Brand Award is a proud moment for all of us, as it celebrates not only our product excellence but also our mission to create transformative impact for enterprises worldwide. This achievement belongs to our passionate team and the customers who continue to support our journey."

Ravi Ramamurthy, Founder and CEO of epiplex.ai, said:

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as a Best Brand 2025 by ET Now. This award reflects our relentless commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions that drive measurable outcomes. It reinforces the trust that our clients, partners, and the broader industry place in epiplex.ai as we expand globally with a bold vision for the future."

About epiplex.ai

epiplex.ai is a next-generation Digital Interaction Intelligence platform that enables enterprises to unlock deep process insights, accelerate transformation, and improve workforce productivity. With capabilities in process discovery, task mining, simulation-based training, and interaction analytics, epiplex.ai delivers significant improvements in efficiency, compliance, and digital adoption.

The company holds multiple Indian and international patents and is trusted by more than 1,000 enterprises globally, spanning BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare, and Global Capability Centers (GCCs). epiplex.ai is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, and continues to expand its global footprint.

