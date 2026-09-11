Epique Real Ventures Shines Among Top Leading Brands of Tricity, Wins Award for Excellence in Strategic Real Estate Development Solutions

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], September 11: Epique Real Ventures, a prominent real estate advisory firm serving Punjab and the Tricity region, has been recognised among the Top 15 Brands of the Tri-City at the prestigious IConic Brands of Tri-City event. The company also received the coveted award for Excellence in Strategic Real Estate Development Solutions, marking another significant milestone in its journey of growth, credibility and professional excellence.

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The grand ceremony brought together some of the region's most impactful, trusted and forward-looking businesses. Celebrating brands that are contributing meaningfully to the development of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, the event recognised organisations that have demonstrated strong market influence, innovation, consistency and customer trust.

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Epique Real Ventures stood out for its transparent, research-driven and client-first approach to real estate advisory. The recognition reflects the company's continued efforts to bring greater professionalism, clarity and strategic thinking to property transactions and investment decisions across Punjab and North India.

What makes this achievement particularly notable is the company's remarkable growth in a relatively short period. Epique Real Ventures has steadily built a strong reputation among homebuyers, investors, NRIs, developers and business owners through its focus on credible guidance, market intelligence and value-driven real estate solutions.

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The company's growing list of achievements includes:

- Emerging Start-Up of the Year

- Fastest Growing Real Estate Advisory Firm in the Region

- Best Real Estate Consultancy in Punjab

- Most Credible Brand of the Year in Real Estate Consulting

- Excellence in NRI Real Estate Investment

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Himanshu Pant, Managing Director, Epique Real Ventures, said, "This recognition is a proud milestone for our entire team. It validates our commitment to providing transparent, strategic and value-driven real estate solutions while strengthening trust with our clients. We believe that every property decision deserves the support of accurate research, professional guidance and a clear understanding of the client's long-term objectives."

Ms. Ruchi Pant, Chief Executive Officer, added, "We are grateful to our clients, partners and team members who have played an important role in making this achievement possible. This honour inspires us to continue raising standards in real estate advisory, embracing innovation and delivering greater value to every client we serve."

Epique Real Ventures' growth story has also received attention beyond the region, with the company being featured in Forbes India, USA News and CEO Times. These recognitions and features have further strengthened its position as an emerging name associated with credibility, strategic expertise and excellence in Indian real estate consulting.

As the Tricity's skyline continues to evolve and new opportunities emerge across residential, commercial, plotted and investment segments, Epique Real Ventures remains committed to its founding vision: building a more professional, transparent and trusted real estate ecosystem across Punjab and North India — one informed decision and satisfied client at a time.

About Epique Real Ventures

Epique Real Ventures is a leading real estate advisory firm serving Punjab and the Tricity region. The company offers transparent, research-driven and client-focused solutions across residential, commercial, plotted development and NRI investment segments. With a strong emphasis on market research, strategic advisory and long-term client value, Epique Real Ventures works with homebuyers, investors, NRIs, developers and businesses to help them make confident real estate decisions.

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