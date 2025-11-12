Equanimity Learning launches purpose-driven online courses for educators worldwide

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: In an era where education is evolving faster than ever, Equanimity Learning, a forward-thinking educational platform co-founded by Mr. Siddharth Rajgarhia and Mr. Gautam Rajgarhia, is on a mission to transform the global education landscape. The platform has announced the launch of a thoughtfully curated series of online courses designed to empower educators, school leaders, and lifelong learners with meaningful, future-ready skills.

These courses go far beyond conventional teacher training. They represent a new way of thinking about growth -- one that focuses on how educators teach, reflect, connect, and evolve in their everyday practice. Blending brain-based insights, reflective exercises, and practical classroom tools, each course helps teachers build clarity, confidence, and connection in today's complex learning environments.

"At Equanimity Learning, we believe teachers thrive when they continue to learn," said Siddharth Rajgarhia, Co-Founder, Equanimity Learning; Chief Learner and Director, Delhi Public School - Varanasi, Nashik, Lava Nagpur & Hinjawadi Pune. "Our courses are designed to bring clarity, calm, and connection back to the heart of teaching -- helping educators build habits that make them 1% better every day. This initiative is about creating reflective, emotionally intelligent, and purpose-driven educators who can truly connect with the learners of tomorrow."

As today's students grow up in an age of constant change -- intuitive, fast, expressive, and deeply connected -- traditional teaching methods are struggling to keep pace. Educators, in turn, are searching for clarity, empathy, and practical tools that truly work. Equanimity Learning's courses respond to this need by helping teachers reflect on what matters most, understand next-generation behaviour, teach with purpose, and create classrooms where relationships become the foundation of learning.

Alongside these courses, Equanimity Learning strengthens school ecosystems through its anchor programs -- Manthan, a comprehensive leadership pathway that includes an immersive leadership retreat and personalised one-on-one coaching for school leaders, and LearnLab -- its monthly online webinar series that delivers continuous, high-impact training for teachers in actionable sessions.

"Learning should never feel like a chore -- it should spark curiosity, reflection, and joy," added Gautam Rajgarhia, Pro Vice Chairman, Delhi Public School - Varanasi, Nashik, Lava Nagpur & Hinjawadi Pune. "Through Equanimity Learning, we're making learning fun again -- for teachers and students alike -- by giving educators the tools to rediscover their passion and purpose in the classroom."

Each module, ranging from 30 to 90 minutes, is self-paced, story-based, and immediately actionable. Designed to fit into the busy schedules of modern educators, the courses ensure that learning never feels overwhelming but always remains inspiring and relevant.

Equanimity Learning invites educators, schools, and learning communities across the globe to step into a new era of professional growth -- one that values mindset, emotional intelligence, and meaningful human connection just as much as academics.

About Equanimity Learning

Equanimity Learning is dedicated to redefining education through a unique approach that emphasizes 1% daily improvements. With a focus on AI integration, leadership development, and personalized training, the platform empowers educators and institutions to achieve long-term sustainable growth. Its innovative programs are designed to cater to diverse educational contexts, ensuring scalability and impact.

