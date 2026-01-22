DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / "Equitable treatment should be given to us like others": Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises

"Equitable treatment should be given to us like others": Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Enterprises, on Thursday, while speaking regarding AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue), said, "we have written to the government, and equitable treatment should be given to us."

Advertisement

Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Mittal on the AGR dues said, "We have written to the concerned department of the government, and waiting for their responses. We are hoping that equitable treatment should be given to us. Even other companies like Tata's who have gone through this."

Advertisement

"We have nearly Rs 38,000 to 40,000 crores AGR dues that we have to pay over a period of time," he said.

Advertisement

On the question on any response from the government, he said, "Not as of now."

Speaking about his takeaways at the WEF, Mittal said, "The takeaway from Davos is that in my view, geopolitics is uncertain. That has weighed a lot on the minds of the European leaders, and on corporate leaders. The other is India's story is intact, people's interest, corporate interest in India is very much alive. In fact, India remains the bright spot."

Advertisement

"The interest in manufacturing, the increase in the manufacturing side, as is quite clearly being seen, indicates that the manufacturing companies want to establish a base in India. The new age businesses, the renewables, the EVs, there is a huge interest in that sense," he said.

In a separate development, amid reports that other large telecom operators are seeking equitable treatment on AGR liabilities following the government's decision to grant Vodafone Idea a 10-year moratorium, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Wednesday clarified that the relief was granted strictly on the basis of a Supreme Court judgment and does not automatically extend to other players.

Responding to a question by ANI on whether the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has received any official communication from other telcos seeking similar relief, Scindia said the government's decision was rooted in the apex court's recognition of Vodafone Idea as a special case.

"The decision that the Government of India has taken is based on the judgment that was pronounced by the Supreme Court where it has seen Vodafone as a special case, both because it has 20 crore customers, as well as the fact that the government owns 49% of its equity. Based on that decision of the Supreme Court, the government has taken it taken a view in terms of a policy what needs to be done with regard to the AGR dues and the spectrum views remain the same," the minister had said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts