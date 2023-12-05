Equity market benchmarks hit fresh peaks; Sensex breaches 69,000 mark

Mumbai, December 5
Equity benchmark indices continued their winning streak for the sixth straight session on Tuesday amid massive buying by foreign institutional investors and easing crude oil prices.
Analysts said robust sentiment built up over favourable macroeconomic data in the previous week got a further boost after the results of assembly polls of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh raised hope of the BJP retaining power at the Centre in 2024.
Also, investors are expecting the RBI to maintain the status quo on the interest rate in its monetary policy decision to be announced later this week, they said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 169.94 points, or 0.25 per cent, to a new peak of 69,035.06 in early trade. The broader index Nifty also climbed 52.60 points, or 0.25 per cent to hit its all-time high of 20,739.40.
Among the Sensex firms, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports sustained their gaining momentum and traded higher by 4.4 per cent and 4.37 per cent, respectively. BPCL, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and SBI were the other major gainers.
On the other hand, HCL Tech, Infosys and Bajaj Auto traded in the negative zone with a loss of up to 1.54 per cent.
As many as 20 stocks of the 30-share benchmark were trading in the positive territory. Among Nifty stocks, 29 shares registered gains.
Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 2,073.21 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
