Equity market falls in early trade; Sensex slides 300 points

Mumbai, March 8
Equity market opened sharply lower on Wednesday, with Sensex sliding more than 300 points as the US Federal Reserve's hawkish view on interest rate trajectory and weak global cues hit investor sentiments.
Most of the Asian markets, including Hong Kong, were also trading in the negative territory.
After registering gains for two straight sessions, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 315.30 points or 0.52 per cent to 59,909.16 points, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 88.95 points or 0.5 per cent to 17,622.50 points on Wednesday.
Stock, commodity and money markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.
In the Sensex pack, only eight stocks, including Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank and HDFC, were in the green while the rest were in the red.
On Monday, Sensex closed at 60,224.46 points while Nifty ended the day at 17,711.45 points.
On Monday, Foreign Portfolio Investors were net buyers, making investments worth Rs 721.37 crore, according to data available with BSE.
