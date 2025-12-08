DT
PT
Home / Business / Equity markets decline in early trade dragged by services, realty stocks, FII outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex drops 316.52 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 85,395.85 in the morning trade

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:25 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday weighed down by losses in services and realty stocks and sustained foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 316.52 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 85,395.85 in the morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 106.70 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 26,079.75.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro were the laggards.

However, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Eternal, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Consultancy Services, Trent, HCL Technologies and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 438.90 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors bought stocks worth Rs 4,189.17 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and South Korea's Kospi were trading in the green territory while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was quoting in the red zone.

