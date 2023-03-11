Equity MFs' inflows hit 9-mth high at Rs 15,685 cr in Feb

New Delhi, March 10
Equity mutual funds attracted Rs 15,685 crore in February, making it the highest net infusion in nine months despite significant volatility in the stock markets.
Highest since May 2022
- This is higher than Rs 12,546 crore inflow seen in January and Rs 7,303 crore reported in December
- Total net flows stood at Rs 15,685 crore
This is higher than Rs 12,546 crore inflow seen in January and Rs 7,303 crore reported in December.
February also saw the 24th straight month of inflows into equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Friday.
Backed by healthy inflow into equity funds, the mutual fund industry saw an inflow of Rs 9,575 crore in February.
As per the data, the total net flows in equity schemes stood at Rs 15,685 crore. This was the highest level since May 2022, when equity funds attracted Rs 18,529 crore.
