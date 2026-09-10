Equity mutual fund inflows jump 19% in August, small-cap funds attract more capital: AMFI

Net inflows into equities mutual funds increased by about 19 per cent to Rs 29,329 crore in August 2026 from Rs 24,697 crore in July 2026, as per the data release by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

While mid-cap and multi-cap funds also had increased inflows, small-cap funds remained the most popular. At the same time, net outflows from large-cap and ELSS funds continued.

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Investors contributed Rs 6,989 crore to mid-cap funds during the reviewed month, up from Rs 6,192 crore in July. Mid-cap funds were the largest month-on-month gainer in terms of absolute value among the major equity categories, with an increase of about 13 per cent.

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Among equities categories, small-cap funds continued to draw the most capital. August's investment in the category was Rs 7,973 crore, a 2.7 per cent rise over July's Rs 7,768 crore. This demonstrates that, despite growth being substantially slower than that of mid-cap funds, investor interest in small companies remained strong.

In August, money was still fleeing large-cap funds. Despite being less than the Rs 1,322-crore outflow in July, the category saw a net outflow of Rs 1,147 crore. Thus, large-cap funds continued to lose money for the second month even if the outflow shrank by roughly Rs 174 crore.

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Investors withdrew a net Rs 1,078 crore from ELSS funds in August, compared to an outflow of Rs 959 crore in July— a widening of almost Rs 119 crore. Throughout the month, ELSS continued to be one of the worst equity categories.

Flexi-cap funds received Rs 5,059 crore in August, up 7.4 per cent from Rs 4,709 crore in July. In terms of monthly inflows, this places flexi-cap funds among the biggest equities categories.

Investor interest in multi-cap funds also increased significantly. From Rs 3,227 crore in July to Rs 3,733 crore in August, inflows increased by 15.7 per cent.

Inflows into large and mid-cap funds increased by 13 per cent during the course of the month. The category had inflows of Rs 3,873 crore in August as opposed to Rs 3,425 crore in July, indicating a higher demand for funds that mix large- and mid-cap equities.