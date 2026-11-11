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Home / Business / Equity mutual fund inflows record Rs 32,993 crore in October, slows by 13.8% MoM: AMFI

Equity mutual fund inflows record Rs 32,993 crore in October, slows by 13.8% MoM: AMFI

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ANI
Updated At : 12:57 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Inflows into equity mutual funds fell by 13.8 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 32,993.64 crore in October, down from Rs 38,306.55 crore recorded in September, according to the monthly report data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The report showed that open-ended equity schemes mobilized total funds of Rs 65,581.36 crore against repurchase and redemption commitments worth Rs 32,587.72 crore across 584 schemes during the month.

Large and mid cap funds secured the highest net inflows among the 13 equity sub-categories, drawing Rs 8,484.23 crore. The category registered a 99 per cent surge from Rs 4,271 crore received in September. Gross fund mobilization in the segment reached Rs 10,996.93 crore against redemptions of Rs 2,512.69 crore across 36 schemes.

Small cap funds, which recorded the second-highest net allocation, saw inflows drop 29 per cent to Rs 6,407.50 crore from Rs 9,038 crore in September. Investors mobilized Rs 10,254.72 crore into small cap schemes while repurchases stood at Rs 3,847.22 crore across 36 schemes.

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Flexi cap funds attracted the third-highest net volume at Rs 4,979.95 crore, backed by Rs 9,958.29 crore mobilized and Rs 4,978.33 crore redeemed across 47 schemes.

Mid cap funds followed closely with net additions of Rs 4,892.62 crore from a gross mobilization of Rs 9,001.39 crore and repurchases of Rs 4,108.77 crore across 34 schemes.

Large cap funds recorded a 20 per cent increase in monthly inflows to touch Rs 1,032.39 crore, collecting Rs 4,338.74 crore against redemptions of Rs 3,306.35 crore across 35 schemes. All other sub-categories experienced contractions in monthly receipts.

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Multi cap funds brought in net inflows of Rs 2,977.86 crore, contra funds received Rs 1,694.13 crore, thematic funds logged Rs 1,162.48 crore, focused funds posted Rs 925.35 crore, value funds drew Rs 556.22 crore, and sectoral funds registered Rs 551.59 crore.

The report recorded that net assets under management (AUM) as on October 31, 2026 for these equity schemes stood at Rs 37,14,550.45 crore, while the average net AUM for the month touched Rs 37,27,920.82 crore across a total of 19,19,37,225 folios.

Dividend yield funds recorded net outflows of Rs 92.82 crore, having mobilized Rs 302.34 crore against outflows of Rs 395.16 crore across 12 schemes.

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ELSS tax saver funds registered net redemptions of Rs 577.88 crore, with total fund mobilization standing at Rs 964.29 crore against repurchase claims of Rs 1,542.17 crore across 39 schemes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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