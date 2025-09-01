Eraaya Lifespaces & EBIX Group Strengthen Global Growth Pathway Under Visionary Leadership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 1: In an era of shifting global business landscapes, Eraaya Lifespaces Limited and EBIX Group stand out as two organizations shaping the future of lifestyle, technology, Travel and digital & Payment services. With a clear focus on sustainable growth, innovation, and operational excellence, the companies are charting an ambitious roadmap that transcends traditional business boundaries while embracing opportunities worldwide.

At the helm of this journey is Dr. Vikas Garg, a business leader and entrepreneur whose 26-year career has spanned sectors including technology, financial services, chemicals, healthcare, infrastructure, and agro-business. His leadership has guided multiple enterprises to the forefront of the Indian corporate sector, helping them achieve a combined market capitalization of over ₹15,000 crores. Known for fostering a culture of accountability and innovation within a workforce of more than 2,000 professionals, he continues to drive forward a vision rooted in global competitiveness and sustainable impact.

Eraaya Lifespaces, in particular, has redefined luxury and hospitality by blending culture, technology, and design to create transformative customer experiences. Its strategic acquisition of Ebix Inc. USA and its global subsidiaries has positioned the group at the intersection of lifestyle and digital technology. With operations across six continents, this collaboration brings significant synergies, combining Eraaya's experiential business model with Ebix's deep expertise in insurance, fintech, healthcare, travel, and e-learning solutions. Together, the integrated group has become a force in shaping the future of innovation-led businesses.

Adding to this momentum, Eraaya recently secured a critical legal victory when the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition challenging its ownership claims. The proceedings, led by senior advocates Sh. Mukul Rohatgi and Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, successfully established that the allegations lacked merit and were based on forged documents. The verdict,reaffirms the group's integrity and provides complete legal clarity. This outcome not only safeguards the organization from legacy disputes but also sets the stage for it to accelerate its global expansion without distraction.

The group's ambitions extend beyond commercial growth. A strong emphasis is placed on innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, ensuring long-term value creation for stakeholders as well as meaningful contributions to society. Evidence of this commitment can be seen in educational and healthcare initiatives supported under Dr. Garg's leadership, including the Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology and Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, both of which continue to make a tangible difference in community development.

Looking ahead, Eraaya Lifespaces and EBIX Group are poised to embrace new opportunities in digital transformation, smart infrastructure, and lifestyle innovation. Their integrated capabilities uniquely position them to not just scale globally, but to lead with impact--championing ethical practices, advancing investor confidence, and redefining what it means to build enduring enterprises in the 21st century.

As the company strengthens its global footprint, the story of Eraaya and EBIX reflects a larger narrative of Indian businesses evolving into world-class institutions. With Dr. Vikas Garg's strategic vision, supported by robust organizational foundations and a forward-looking growth model, the group is firmly on track to redefine benchmarks across industries while reinforcing India's presence on the global business stage.

