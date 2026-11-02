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Home / Business / Ericsson introduces 5G-based drone detection system, commercial pilots planned for 2027

Ericsson introduces 5G-based drone detection system, commercial pilots planned for 2027

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ANI
Updated At : 04:07 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Ericsson on Monday introduced a system that uses existing 5G mobile network infrastructure to detect and track drones, with selected commercial pilots expected to begin in 2027 and wider deployments planned from 2028.

The Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) System is designed to help defence, public safety and critical infrastructure operators monitor moving objects, including drones that are not connected to the mobile network.

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The system uses 5G radios, edge computing, artificial intelligence and signal processing to detect objects by analysing how radio signals are reflected from them. It uses multiple mobile network sites to detect and track objects from different angles, improving positioning accuracy and coverage.

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According to Ericsson, the technology uses existing infrastructure such as mobile towers, backhaul and spectrum across cities, transport corridors and strategic locations. The resulting data can be shared through standardised interfaces with authorised external systems, including security and command-and-control platforms.

In validated tests, the system detected and tracked micro drones over kilometre-scale distances and provided three-dimensional positioning. Ericsson said performance would depend on factors such as the target's characteristics and flight profile, terrain, surrounding environment and system configuration.

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The company has conducted demonstrations with telecom operators and technology partners in different markets. Trials with AT&T in Arlington, Texas, involved detecting and tracking multiple drones. A separate demonstration with Erillisverkot in Helsinki showed how multiple 5G sites could support public safety and counter-drone operations.

In Poland, Ericsson, Asseco and Play demonstrated the technology alongside an acoustic detection system to improve the detection and positioning of low-flying drones.

The system is intended to complement existing radar and other sensors rather than replace them. Ericsson said its integrated communications capability would be added as the solution develops towards 6G.

The company identified potential applications in monitoring borders and coastlines, protecting critical infrastructure such as ports and power plants, supporting transport and industrial operations, and managing drone traffic in urban areas.

Selected small-scale, sensing-only commercial pilots are expected to begin in 2027, with wider-scale deployments expected from 2028. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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