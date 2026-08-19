Erode District Creates Historic Elite World Records with 2,06,760 Participants Reading Books across 519 Venues Celebrating Erode Book Festival 2026

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Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 19: In a remarkable celebration of knowledge, literacy, and the joy of reading, the Erode District Administration, in association with the Department of School Education and the People's Thinkers Forum, with the generous patronage of Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited, successfully created a historic world record during the 22nd Edition of the Erode Book Festival 2026 which was held between July 31, 2026 to August 12, 2026. The district accomplished the Elite World Records title for the "Most Participants Reading Books Simultaneously at Multiple Venues."

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The event was conceived and executed under the visionary leadership of Kandasamy S., IAS, District Collector, Erode, and was successfully coordinated under the supervision of Shantha Kumar S., District Revenue Officer, Erode District.

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Mr.Kandasamy S, IAS, District Collector of Erode, stated that a phenomenal 2,06,760 participants took part in the record attempt simultaneously across 519 venues spread throughout Erode District. Participants represented every section of society, including students and staff from Government Schools, Government-Aided Schools, Private Schools, Government Colleges, Government-Aided Colleges, and Private Colleges. The initiative also witnessed enthusiastic participation from officials and employees of the Agriculture Department, Revenue Department, Health Department, Erode City Municipal Corporation, Police Department, and several other Government departments. He further detailed that,the record attempt commenced simultaneously at 9:30 a.m. and concluded at 9:52 a.m. on 31 July 2026, with participants across all venues engaging in 22 minutes of uninterrupted book reading, symbolizing the 22nd Edition of the Erode Book Festival. The synchronized reading initiative is a first-of-its-kind achievement on such a massive scale, he proudly concluded.

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Shantha Kumar S., District Revenue Officer, Erode District, stated that the primary vision of this unique world record attempt was to promote the importance of reading books, cultivate a lifelong reading habit, and inspire young minds to embrace knowledge through literature. The initiative reflected the district's commitment to building a stronger reading culture and encouraging intellectual development among citizens of all ages, he concluded.

E. Maanhvizhi, Chief Education Officer, Erode District, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the District Collector for providing students with this exceptional opportunity to be part of a historic world record. She stated that the initiative would have a lasting positive impact on school students by strengthening their reading habits, improving language and comprehension skills, expanding their knowledge, and developing creativity, concentration, and critical thinking abilities. She further highlighted that participating in such a prestigious achievement would enhance students' confidence, teamwork, discipline, and sense of pride, inspiring them to become enthusiastic lifelong learners.

Following a comprehensive review of the evidence submitted from all participating venues, the achievement was officially verified by Elite World Records. The World Record Citation Ceremony was held at the Erode District Collectorate, where Sathishkumar T., Chairman and Managing Director, Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

The official world record citation was presented by A. Sangeetha, Adjudicator, Elite World Records, who was joined by four additional adjudicators responsible for the verification and evaluation process. The citation was formally awarded to the stakeholders in recognition of their extraordinary collective achievement.

A.Sangeetha, Adjudicator, Elite World Records stated that, this historic accomplishment stands as one of the largest synchronized reading initiatives ever organized, demonstrating Erode District's unwavering commitment to education, literacy, and the transformative power of books. The achievement not only establishes a new world record but also serves as a lasting inspiration for communities across India and around the world to promote the culture of reading and lifelong learning.

The historic achievement received widespread appreciation from the public, who applauded the Erode District Administration for successfully bringing together lakhs of participants across the district. Members of the community appreciated the initiative for promoting reading, encouraging students to develop lifelong learning habits, and creating a powerful collective movement that showcased Erode's commitment to education, knowledge, and social development.

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