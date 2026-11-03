Escalara Pvt. Ltd. Introduces Zerqo, an AI-Enabled Learning Platform for Class 9 and 10 Students

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Escalara Pvt. Ltd., an Indian education technology company, has introduced Zerqo, an AI-enabled digital learning platform designed to support students of Classes 9 and 10 through structured educational resources, assessments and academic performance insights. The initiative reflects the company's broader objective of making technology-supported learning more accessible and affordable for students across India.

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Developed around the philosophy of "Education for Everyone," Zerqo seeks to complement classroom teaching by offering students additional opportunities to practise concepts, assess their understanding and review their academic progress. The platform also includes a dedicated Parent Dashboard intended to provide families with greater visibility into their children's learning activities and assessment results.

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Supporting Learning Beyond Examination Scores

Academic performance is traditionally evaluated through examinations, assignments and report cards. While these methods provide an indication of a student's progress, individual scores may not always explain which concepts require additional attention.

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Recognising this challenge, Escalara has developed Zerqo as a digital learning solution that brings together video lessons, study materials, chapter-wise assessments, mock tests and performance analytics.

The platform is designed to help students review their performance across subjects and identify topics where additional practice may be beneficial. Its AI-enabled features are intended to analyse assessment data and provide learning recommendations based on recorded performance patterns.

These features are designed as supplementary academic tools rather than substitutes for teachers, classroom instruction or professional educational assessment.

By making learning resources available through web and mobile platforms, Zerqo aims to provide students with greater flexibility in accessing educational content and practising subjects at their own pace.

Encouraging Greater Parental Involvement in Education

A key feature of Zerqo is its Parent Dashboard, developed to help parents follow their children's academic activities and assessment performance.

The dashboard is designed to present information such as subject-wise scores, test accuracy, assessment history and areas that may require further practice. This information is intended to help parents better understand their children's progress and participate more actively in their educational journey.

For families who primarily depend on examination results and periodic teacher feedback, access to structured academic performance information may provide an additional reference point for discussing learning needs.

Escalara believes that greater visibility into learning activities can encourage constructive conversations between parents and children about academic challenges, study habits and areas of interest.

The company emphasises that the dashboard is intended to supplement, rather than replace, communication between parents, students and educators.

Leadership Focused on Accessible Digital Education

Escalara Pvt. Ltd. is led by directors Debabrata Das and Bikram Das, who are guiding the company's efforts to develop technology-based educational solutions for Indian students.

Bikram Das is associated with the company's vision of using digital technology to make supplementary learning resources more accessible to families from different economic backgrounds.

The company's initial focus on Classes 9 and 10 reflects the importance of these academic years in developing foundational subject knowledge and preparing students for subsequent educational choices.

Debabrata Das is involved in the company's business development and strategic direction, supporting its efforts to establish Zerqo as an accessible digital learning offering.

Under their leadership, Escalara aims to develop an education technology platform that combines structured learning content, assessment tools and parental engagement.

Combining Digital Resources with AI-Enabled Learning Tools

Zerqo brings together educational content and technology-supported assessment features within a single platform.

Students can access learning materials, participate in assessments and review their results, while parents can use the accompanying dashboard to follow available academic performance indicators.

The platform's AI-enabled components are designed to support the interpretation of assessment information and suggest areas for further study. However, the company has not presented independently validated evidence establishing the accuracy of these recommendations or their impact on academic outcomes.

Escalara intends to position these capabilities as additional learning support tools, with the broader objective of helping students develop consistent study practices and a clearer understanding of their academic progress.

Expanding Access to Supplementary Learning Resources

Through Zerqo, Escalara seeks to address the demand for accessible supplementary educational resources, particularly among families looking for digital alternatives or additions to conventional learning support.

The company plans to build on its initial offering for Classes 9 and 10 while pursuing its longer-term vision of expanding access to technology-enabled educational resources.

With its combination of digital lessons, assessments, performance insights and parental monitoring features, Zerqo represents Escalara's entry into the education technology segment.

The company aims to develop the platform further in line with its commitment to making supplementary learning resources more accessible to students and families across India.

About Escalara Pvt. Ltd.

Escalara Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian education technology company focused on developing digital learning solutions for students. Guided by its philosophy of "Education for Everyone," the company seeks to support accessible and affordable supplementary education through technology.

Its learning platform, Zerqo, is designed for students of Classes 9 and 10 and brings together video lessons, study materials, academic assessments, performance analytics, AI-enabled learning recommendations and a dedicated Parent Dashboard. The platform aims to complement conventional classroom education by providing additional resources for independent study and parental engagement.

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