Escorts Kubota tractor sales up 2.2% in June 2025, construction equipment down

Escorts Kubota tractor sales up 2.2% in June 2025, construction equipment down

ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Escorts Kubota Limited reported a 2.2 per cent rise in total tractor sales for June 2025, selling 11,498 tractors compared to 11,245 units in June 2024.

According to Escorts Kubota Limited, the company's Agri Machinery Business showed strong export growth, even as domestic sales remained steady. Domestic tractor sales stood at 10,997 units in June 2025, slightly lower than 11,011 units in the same month last year.

However, export sales more than doubled, reaching 501 tractors in June 2025 from 234 units in June 2024 -- a growth of 114.1 per cent.

The company said that the timely arrival of the southwest monsoon, better Kharif crop sowing, and higher Minimum Support Prices (MSP) helped improve farmer confidence.

With forecasts of above-normal monsoon and better rural liquidity, Escorts Kubota expects tractor demand to stay strong in the coming months.

For the April to June quarter (Q1 FY26), the company sold a total of 30,581 tractors, up 0.7 per cent from 30,370 units sold during Q1 FY25. While domestic sales dropped slightly by 1.9 per cent to 28,848 units, exports rose by 80.3 per cent to 1,733 units.

On the other hand, the company's Construction Equipment Business saw a decline. In June 2025, only 334 machines were sold, down 27.2 per cent from 459 machines sold in June 2024.

For Q1 FY26, construction equipment sales were 1,055 units, a 23.7 per cent drop from 1,382 units in the same quarter last year.

Escorts Kubota said the drop in construction equipment sales was due to slower project activity during the monsoon season, delays in infrastructure work, and higher prices due to new emission rules.

However, the company expects demand to pick up after the monsoon, supported by higher government spending on infrastructure.

The sales numbers include those of Escorts Kubota India Pvt. Ltd. and Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd., following their merger with Escorts Kubota Limited, approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in August 2024. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

