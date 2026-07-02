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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: ESDS Software Solution Ltd., India's Sovereign End-to-End AI Ecosystem Provider, today announced the launch of Swaraj Cloud an AI-Autonomous Sovereign Cloud Platform built, operated entirely on Indian soil. Running on ESDS-owned physical infrastructure housed in Indian Data Centers and governed under Indian jurisdiction, Swaraj Cloud delivers enterprise-grade compute, AI, security and developer capabilities with 100% Indian data residency and minimal foreign infrastructure dependency.

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The platform addresses a regulatory and operational gap that has grown more acute with the enforcement of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023, MeitY's Cloud Selection Framework for government workloads and RBI cloud guidelines governing data residency in the banking sector. Indian enterprises in regulated industries banking, government, healthcare and public services have been required to meet increasingly stringent data sovereignty obligations while operating on infrastructure not subject to Indian legal jurisdiction. Swaraj Cloud is built to resolve that gap at the infrastructure level, not through contractual overlays or data processing agreements.

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"India stands at the defining inflection point of its digital century. Over the last decade, India has built one of the world's largest Digital Public Infrastructure ecosystems, yet the foundation powering our digital economy continues to rely on foreign cloud platforms, foreign AI ecosystems, and imported compute. Today, over 70% of India's workloads continue to run on foreign infrastructure , resulting in significant economic outflows and strategic dependence on technologies beyond our control. The cost of inaction as a nation is reflected in geopolitical risks, compliance obligations and the increasing need for digital self-reliance.

It is this vision that inspired the creation of Swaraj Cloud - India's AI Autonomous Architect Cloud Platform, built in India, governed in India, and engineered for global scale. Purpose-built to deliver sovereign cloud capabilities through autonomous intelligence, hyper-scale architecture and AI-driven automation, Swaraj Cloud harnesses a comprehensive sovereign AI digital IT ecosystem that brings together 30+ services and 80+ integrated intelligent capabilities, enabling organizations to scale their digital transformation through a single, unified sovereign platform.

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A defining capability of Swaraj Cloud is its Prompt-to-Production architecture , powered by an integrated Solution Generator that enables organizations to transform a business requirement into a production-ready live environment.

Built on five foundational pillars - AI Intelligence, Scalability, Security, Compliance and Data Sovereignty - Swaraj Cloud seamlessly unifies Cloud Service Provider (CSP) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) capabilities into a single sovereign ecosystem.

The path ahead for India lies unequivocally in Digital Sovereignty , where our data, cloud, AI, compute, cybersecurity and critical digital infrastructure are developed, governed and continuously innovated within India. This is a collective national responsibility and ESDS is committed to enabling this vision by delivering a sovereign end-to-end AI and IT ecosystem that empowers large enterprises, governments and BFSI institutions. Our purpose extends to enabling the AtmaNirbhar Bharat mission and building sovereign digital foundations through platforms like Swaraj Cloud that will enable India's Sovereign AI future and strengthen its leadership in the age of Artificial Intelligence"-- Piyush Somani Promoter, Managing Director and Chairman ESDS Software Solution Ltd.

ESDS owns and operates the physical servers, storage and networks that Swaraj Cloud runs on. It is not a rebranded or resold foreign cloud service. Workloads processed on Swaraj Cloud are designed to remain within Indian borders, under Indian law, seeking to minimise foreign legal exposure on data.

Prompt to Production: Redefining How Cloud Infrastructure Is Built

The defining capability of Swaraj Cloud at launch is its Prompt-to-Production Solution Generator, a deployment engine designed to be a distinctive offering among Indian cloud platforms. An enterprise describes its requirement in plain language or through a guided input wizard. Swaraj Cloud's AI layer translates that input into a validated cloud architecture, maps it against applicable compliance frameworks including BFSI regulatory requirements, generates a complete Bill of Materials with line-item INR pricing and auto-deploys the entire environment in a single, uninterrupted automated run.

The complete workflow runs across six automated stages: requirements input, architecture recommendation with a visual preview, Bill of Materials generation in INR, compliance mapping and validation, auto-deployment of all components in sequence and a live billing preview the moment the environment goes live. The enterprise sees the architecture before a single resource is provisioned. It sees the cost before a single rupee is charged. And it receives a fully operational, compliance-validated cloud environment without a single infrastructure configuration step performed manually.

For Indian enterprises where procurement cycles, infrastructure provisioning timelines and compliance validation have historically been multi-week exercises, Prompt-to-Production is designed to compress that journey into minutes. It is a highly differentiated capability of the platform at launch and a clear expression of Swaraj Cloud's AI-autonomous design philosophy.

"Every regulated enterprise in India has been navigating a difficult trade-off, capable cloud infrastructure that does not meet sovereignty requirements, or sovereign infrastructure that does not meet capability requirements. Swaraj Cloud is built to remove that trade-off. With Prompt-to-Production, built-in compliance monitoring, and a sovereign AI platform, enterprises now have a single platform that meets regulatory obligations and operational demands without compromise."

Komal Somani, Whole-time Director, ESDS Software Solution Ltd.

Beyond the Solution Generator, Swaraj Cloud launches with a service portfolio spanning the full enterprise cloud stack. The Enlight AIOps platform provides GPU-enabled virtual machines for AI model training, managed Jupyter Notebooks, fine-tuning-as-a-service, automated MLOps pipelines, model governance, drift detection, built-in AI safety controls and a [library of 20+ pre-built industry models all running on Indian infrastructure. Infrastructure services include a multi-hypervisor IaaS platform with Software-Defined Networking, DDoS protection and elastic IP management; Managed Kubernetes Service; an OCI-compliant Container Registry with automated vulnerability scanning; and agentless VM backup with point-in-time restore. Security operations are supported by a built-in SIEM platform with MITRE ATT&CK threat categorisation and CERT-In breach notification integration. Compliance-as-a-Service is embedded natively into the platform providing continuous monitoring against PCI DSS, NIST and TSC (Trust Service Criteria) frameworks, automated compliance scoring across all provisioned resources and one-click audit evidence export. Billing is managed entirely in Indian Rupees, with real-time usage dashboards, resource-level cost breakdowns and an in-platform billing calculator. A cloud marketplace with one-click deployment and a developer platform with multi-language SDKs, CLI tooling and an interactive API documentation portal complete the launch offering.

Swaraj Cloud is available immediately to Indian enterprises across Government, PSU, BFSI and regulated sectors. The platform is MeitY-empanelled and DPDP Act-aligned. Enterprises can access the platform at www.esds.co.in/swaraj-cloud or by contacting ESDS at 1800-209-3006.

About ESDS Software Solution Ltd.

ESDS Software Solution Ltd. Is India's Sovereign End-to-End AI Ecosystem Provider headquartered in Nashik, Maharashtra. ESDS operates Tier III certified data centers and serves enterprises across Government, BFSI, Healthcare and regulated industries with cloud infrastructure, AI platforms, cybersecurity solutions and managed services. Swaraj Cloud is ESDS's sovereign enterprise cloud platform. For more information, visit www.esds.co.in.

Important Disclosure

ESDS Software Solution Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). The DRHP is available on the website of the Company at www.esds.co.in, the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, as well as on the websites of the Book Running Lead Manager, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, the website of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com, and the website of BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com, respectively. Investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk. For details, potential investors should refer to the Red Herring Prospectus which may be filed with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, in future, including the section titled "Risk Factors". Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP filed with SEBI in making any investment decision.

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