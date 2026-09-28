ESDS Unveils Swaraj Sethu, A Unified Platform Bringing the Enterprise DevSecOps Lifecycle Together

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: ESDS Software Solution Limited unveiled Swaraj Sethu, The Unified DevSecOps Platform, engineered in India to bring the software delivery lifecycle together in a single, secure and governed workspace.

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Designed for enterprises seeking greater control over their applications, infrastructure and data, Swaraj Sethu brings source control, CI/CD, Kubernetes operations, infrastructure-as-code, configuration management, secrets management, observability and security into one platform.

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Ready for deployment, Swaraj Sethu expands the Swaraj ecosystem with a unified DevSecOps platform, complementing Swaraj Cloud, ESDS’s AI Autonomous Architect Cloud Platform, across the software development and delivery lifecycle.

One platform across the DevSecOps lifecycle

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Enterprise technology teams operate across multiple environments for development, deployment, infrastructure, monitoring and security. Managing these fragmented environments can create complexity across access management, integrations, governance and day-to-day operations.

Swaraj Sethu brings these capabilities together through a unified workspace, enabling teams to manage application delivery and infrastructure operations through a common platform.

The platform combines source control and CI/CD, multi-cluster Kubernetes operations, infrastructure-as-code, configuration automation, log management, metrics and observability, along with integrated security controls.

Built for enterprise environments, Sethu supports multi-tenancy, granular role-based access, context switching across tenants and environments, single sign-on, secrets management and comprehensive audit trails. With 88+ granular RBAC permissions, organisations can establish precise access controls across teams, projects and operational environments.

Security is embedded across the delivery lifecycle through capabilities including vulnerability scanning, container image signing, software bill of materials generation and infrastructure-as-code security scanning.

Built for regulated and security-sensitive environments

Swaraj Sethu has been designed with the security, governance and data-residency requirements of regulated enterprises at its core.

The platform is designed to support enterprise compliance requirements and is backed by ESDS’s established ISO-certified operational and security environment, providing a strong foundation for organisations operating in security-sensitive and regulated sectors.

Its provider-agnostic architecture also enables deployment across geographies, making Sethu relevant to enterprises where data residency, security, infrastructure control and operational governance are strategic priorities.

“The world is entering a multi-trillion-dollar technology investment cycle driven by AI, with global AI spending projected to reach US$4.7 trillion by 2029 . AI infrastructure alone is expected to become a trillion-dollar market by the end of the decade, as countries invest aggressively in GPUs, accelerated computing, AI factories and next-generation data centres - the physical infrastructure powering this transformation.

India is moving decisively in the same direction, with over US$200 billion in AI investments expected over the next two years and national AI compute capacity expanding rapidly.

AI is transforming the other side of the equation just as rapidly: the speed and scale at which software is created . The applications, agents and digital services created on top of this infrastructure will need to be built, secured, deployed and governed at unprecedented speed. The systems that take software from development to production cannot remain fragmented.

This is the larger thinking behind SWARAJ Sethu – A unified DevSecOps platform . As software development accelerates, the DevSecOps layer must evolve from fragmented toolchains into a unified engineering environment built for greater speed, security and control. SWARAJ Sethu is our development to this transition, bringing source control, CI/CD, Kubernetes operations, infrastructure as code, configuration management, observability, security and governance together on one unified platform.

SWARAJ Sethu also becomes part of the larger SWARAJ Cloud ecosystem we have built, which now brings together 52+ services spanning cloud, compute, AI, security, operations and enterprise technology.

As India builds AI-ready infrastructure and high-performance compute at scale, it must simultaneously build the sovereign platforms required to turn that compute into production-scale innovation. SWARAJ Sethu is another step towards building that complete technology ecosystem for India.”

Piyush Somani, Managing Director & Chairman, ESDS Software Solution Limited

Extending the Swaraj ecosystem

Swaraj Sethu integrates natively with Swaraj Cloud, enabling enterprises to connect their cloud infrastructure with DevSecOps operations within the Swaraj ecosystem.

Single sign-on, user provisioning, project linking and role synchronisation enable a connected experience for Swaraj Cloud customers, with further integration capabilities planned across the platform.

The integration creates a common technology environment for managing infrastructure and software delivery.

“Digital sovereignty is emerging as one of the defining priorities of the technology era. The shift towards sovereign platforms increasingly reflects a fundamental priority for enterprises - putting control over their data and digital environments back at the centre of their technology strategy.

SWARAJ Sethu - A unified DevSecOps platform , is built around this larger thinking. By bringing the DevSecOps stack together on one platform, SWARAJ Sethu addresses the fragmentation created by multiple tools while strengthening the larger SWARAJ Cloud ecosystem we have built. It extends the principles of integration and control deeper into the software lifecycle.

SWARAJ Sethu becomes an important addition to our growing IT ecosystem. With 52+ services across the ecosystem, we have created an integrated, indigenous technology environment that gives organisations greater freedom to innovate while retaining greater control over their digital operations. For us, sovereign technology is ultimately about that balance - enabling innovation without giving away the control that should remain with the organisation.”

Komal Somani, Whole Time Director, ESDS Software Solution Limited

Swaraj Sethu is available through two deployment models.

The self-hosted Product deployment enables regulated enterprises, including organisations across BFSI, government, PSUs and other sensitive sectors, to run the platform on customer-managed Kubernetes infrastructure, including isolated and air-gapped environments.

The SaaS deployment through Swaraj Cloud enables enterprises to access Sethu through ESDS-managed infrastructure as part of the Swaraj ecosystem.

India will remain the initial go-to-market focus, while the platform’s provider-agnostic architecture provides the foundation to address enterprises in other regulated markets with similar data-residency and compliance requirements.

Swaraj Sethu is The Unified DevSecOps Platform engineered by ESDS Software Solution Limited in India. It brings software development, CI/CD, Kubernetes operations, infrastructure-as-code, configuration management, observability, secrets management and security into a unified workspace.

Designed for enterprise and regulated environments, Swaraj Sethu combines multi-tenancy, granular access controls, context switching, security capabilities and auditability with deployment flexibility across customer-managed infrastructure and Swaraj Cloud.

About ESDS Software Solution Limited

ESDS Software Solution Limited is an India-based AI-enabled Cloud & End-to-End IT Service Provider. The Company delivers cloud services, dedicated hosting, disaster recovery, AI factories, DevSecOps, managed services and cybersecurity solutions to enterprises, BFSI institutions, government organisations and public-sector customers.

Headquartered in Nashik, Maharashtra, ESDS operates Tier-III data-centre infrastructure and offers Swaraj Cloud, its AI Autonomous Architect Cloud Platform, alongside a portfolio of enterprise technology and managed-services solutions.

For more information, visit www.esds.co.in.

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