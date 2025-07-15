eSearch Logix Launches RanksPro.io, New All-in-One SEO Tool

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15: eSearch Logix has officially introduced its highly anticipated SEO platform, RanksPro. This all-in-one SEO toolkit is set to revolutionize how agencies, marketers, and businesses oversee and scale their SEO strategies.

The experts at eSearch Logix kept their focus on precision engineering while crafting this efficient, user-friendly SEO tool. RanksPro combines a complete suite of SEO features under a single dashboard, simplifying accessibility for the users. It minimizes the handling of multiple subscriptions and brings workflow automation and data-driven insights right where you need them.

Behind the Build: Addressing the Real Needs of SEO Professionals

With more than a decade working on global SEO projects, the team at eSearch Logix recognized a persistent challenge: most SEO tools are scattered, have complex pricing packages, and honestly, they just don't keep up as your business expands.

"We built RanksPro to address what agencies, freelancers, and business owners need. Juggling multiple tools and dealing with disconnected data is a real productivity killer," quoted by Alekh Verma, CEO & Founder of eSearch Logix and RanksPro. "RanksPro offers a unified, AI-powered platform that handles everything--from keyword research to generating polished, client-ready reports."

RanksPro isn't just another tool in the market. It's a comprehensive SEO solution designed to make advanced strategies both accessible and scalable, no matter the size or style of your business.

RanksPro - Key Features at a Glance

1. Rank Tracking

One of the key features of RanksPro is rank tracking, which helps in monitoring the performance of your website, pages, and its content on top search engines like Google. It offers a complete visualization of data, showcasing top pages ranking for targeted queries, location-wise positioning, key SEO ranking metrics, and monthly ranking progress data.

This feature also comes with a local rank tracker to analyze your performance on specific locations, and a map rank tracker to check if you're appearing on Google Maps for targeted keywords.

2. Keyword Research

The keyword research feature of RanksPro helps to search for keyword ideas and analyze their variations. This feature is very helpful to find which queries can help you rank on Google by monitoring their search difficulty, competition, search volume, and cost per click (CPC). It also allows you to group keywords and create multiple lists to refine your SEO strategy.

3. Website Audit

Website audit is another crucial feature of RanksPro, which helps in finding key issues with the website. These issues hurt rankings and overall website performance on Google. It also provides in-depth details of each SEO issue, providing the exact information on what needs to be optimized.

4. Competitor Analysis

Finding out what your competitors are up to is necessary to stay ahead of them. RanksPro's competitor analysis feature does this pretty well. It tells their monthly traffic, ranked keywords, total backlinks, and much more. You can also track keywords that are helping your competitors appear in AI overviews.

5. Backlink Analysis

The backlink analysis feature in RanksPro helps to analyze your gained and lost backlinks over time. It also tells about the referring domains and the domain rank earned through the links. In addition, the tool also provides in-depth insights about the anchor text distribution, targeted links, and spam score of the domain. Businesses can also analyze the backlinks of their competitors in the same way quite easily.

6. AI Overview Tracking

Appearing in AI overviews is becoming increasingly important day by day in the world of SEO. This AI overview tracker helps to track your website's visibility for top search queries in Google AI overviews. You can also analyze how your competitors are appearing in AI overviews and for which keywords.

7. AI Writing Assistant

RanksPro offers a reliable AI writer that is very useful to generate SEO-friendly content for various purposes, such as articles, blogs, web pages, and meta tags. Marketers and businesses can also use it for generating captions, video ideas, product descriptions, Quora answers, and email copies.

8. White-Label SEO Reporting

This feature is perfectly crafted for agencies that are looking to expand their offerings for their clients. RanksPro provides a complete white label SEO platform along with customizable and transparent reporting. This feature allows companies to establish themselves as SEO experts for their clients.

Why RanksPro Stands Out?

Unlike many SEO platforms that focus narrowly on one area, RanksPro was engineered to serve as a complete SEO command center. From strategy to execution, it helps users with:

* Tracking and analysis in 150+ countries

* Intelligent automation and all-in-one interface

* Complete visibility into website performance

* Improve reporting transparency with clients

* Regular performance updates

* Smarter and faster, data-driven decisions

Whether you're managing a single brand or 50 clients, RanksPro scales with your business needs.

About eSearch Logix

eSearch Logix is a globally recognized digital marketing agency, headquartered in Noida. It offers digital marketing solutions, specializing in SEO, website development, and digital marketing. Having over a decade of experience, they successfully delivered 10000+ projects with proven results. With a client retention rate of 99%, they have more than 1000 global clients across industries in the US, UK, Australia, UAE, and beyond.

The company blends technology with strategic thinking to deliver measurable growth. Known for innovation, client success, and a performance-first mindset, eSearch Logix is now extending its value to the wider digital community through tools like RanksPro, built to simplify digital success at scale.

Know more about the tool: https://www.rankspro.io

About the company: https://www.esearchlogix.com

Media Contact: info@esearchlogix.com

