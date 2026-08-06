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Home / Business / ESI Corporation Constitutes Three-Member Committee to Review Progress of ESIC Medical College, Noida

ESI Corporation Constitutes Three-Member Committee to Review Progress of ESIC Medical College, Noida

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ANI
Updated At : 01:48 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6: The Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Corporation has constituted a three-member committee to review the progress and operational preparedness of ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, following the directions of the Hon'ble Chairman during the 197th Meeting of the ESI Corporation.

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The initiative forms part of a larger exercise undertaken by the Corporation to assess the readiness of ten newly approved ESIC Medical Colleges across the country. The committees have been tasked with evaluating the status of academic and healthcare-related activities at their respective institutions and submitting detailed reports to the ESI Corporation.

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The committee constituted for ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Noida comprises Dr. Vijay Singh Chauhan, Nominated Member from the Centre to the Standing Committee and ESI Corporation; Shri Ajoy Sharma, Additional Secretary; and Dr. Gunjan Gupta, Medical Commissioner (Medical Administration), ESIC Headquarters. The committee was constituted pursuant to the directions issued by the Hon'ble Chairman of the ESI Corporation during the 197th Meeting of the ESI Corporation. The Hon'ble Chairman of the ESI Corporation is Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Government of India.

Expressing his gratitude on being entrusted with the responsibility, Dr. Vijay Singh Chauhan said, "I sincerely thank the Hon'ble Minister and the ESI Corporation for reposing their trust in me. The committee will carry out a thorough and objective assessment of ESIC Medical College, Noida, and submit its report with complete transparency and commitment. This initiative reflects the Hon'ble Minister's vision of strengthening ESIC healthcare services and ensuring access to quality medical education and healthcare facilities for beneficiaries across the country."

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Dr. Chauhan has previously played a significant role in facilitating the approval of ESIC Hospital, Greater Noida, and ESIC Hospital, Moradabad. His nomination to the committee reflects the ESI Corporation's continued emphasis on strengthening oversight and ensuring the timely operationalisation of newly established ESIC medical institutions.

The committee is expected to visit ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Noida, in the coming days to review the progress of ongoing activities before submitting its report and recommendations to the ESI Corporation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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