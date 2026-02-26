ESR Enters India Data Centre Market with 60 MW Facility in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: ESR, an Asia-Pacific ("APAC") focused real asset owner and manager, today announced its entry into India's data centre market with a hyperscale-ready, multi-storey data centre in Rabale, Mumbai, the country's largest and fastest-growing data centre micro-market.

Representing a total investment of ₹900 crore (approximately US$100 million), the new ESR Rabale MU1 Data Centre ("MU1")has been pre-leased to a major information and communications technology company.

Designed and developed by ESR, MU1 will be delivered as a powered shell facility. It is being built on a 3.25-acre site. MU1 will support a facility load of up to 60 MW, providing scalability to support the continued growth in cloud computing, AI, and enterprise workloads.

This development marks a significant milestone in ESR's pan-APAC data centre pipeline of over 3 GW and demonstrates its commitment to the long-term growth of the local economy.

Stuart Gibson, Co-founder and Co-CEO, ESR, said, "India is one of the most compelling data centre growth markets globally, driven by rapid digital adoption, data localisation requirements, and the rise of cloud and AI workloads. The market is also supported by the country's continued investments in power grid transformation and the abundance of renewable energy availableat competitive prices.As ESR's first data centre in India, MU1 marks a key step in advancing our pan-APAC digital infrastructure strategy,leveragingour vertically integrated development capabilities and experience across high-demand markets."

Abhijit Malkani, CEO, India, ESR, said, "ESR's entry into India's data centre sector is grounded in disciplined site selection, deep infrastructure readiness, and an execution-focused development approach. MU1 is a landmark project for us, combining scale, connectivity, and power security in one of Mumbai's most established data centre clusters. As digital demand continues to surge, we are well-placed to build high-quality data centre hubs across the country, supported by our APAC experience, strong capital partnerships, and integrated development platform."

Diarmid Massey, CEO, Data Centres, ESR, added, "MU1 reflects ESR's blueprint for developing next-generation, high-densitydata centres. The development builds on our proven track record across APAC and highlights the strength of our data centre platform, underpinned by a pipeline of over 3 GW of secured land and power. This positions our customers and capital partners to capture the opportunities in the long-term structural growth of the region's digital infrastructure sector."

Located in the Airoli-Rabale data centre cluster, a core availability zone for Mumbai's cloud region, MU1 functions as a critical node along the key enterprise and technology corridors that support India's accelerating digital economy.

About ESR

ESR is a leading Asia-Pacific real asset owner and manager focused on logistics real estate, data centres, and energy infrastructure that power the digital economy and supply chain for investors, customers, and communities. Through our fully integrated real asset fund management and development platform, we strive to create value and growth opportunities for our global portfolio of investors. We offer our customers modern space solutions to realise their ambitions across Australia and New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Greater China, Southeast Asia, and India, including a presence in Europe. Our purpose, Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future, drives us to manage sustainably and impactfully for the communities we serve to thrive for generations to come. Visit www.esr.com for more information.

