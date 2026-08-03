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Home / Business / Essar marks 15 years of Stanlow refinery ownership with focus on decarbonisation and retail expansion

Essar marks 15 years of Stanlow refinery ownership with focus on decarbonisation and retail expansion

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ANI
Updated At : 02:53 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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London [UK], August 3 (ANI): Essar Group celebrates 15 years of ownership and stewardship of the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex this week.

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The global conglomerate, which operates across the energy, infrastructure, metals and mining, technology, and retail sectors with over five decades of operational experience, acquired the UK refining asset in 2011 and committed to a long-term modernisation strategy.

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"We are proud to mark 15 years since acquiring Stanlow. It remains a privilege to steward this critical asset, and we remain committed to its future," Prashant Ruia, Chairman of Essar Energy Transition, said.

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"Our GBP 4.3 billion investment pipeline represents a significant growth opportunity for the UK, supporting the country's energy transition, generating massive long-term economic value, and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs built on the site's proud industrial heritage," Ruia added.

Over the past 15 years, Essar invested GBP 1 billion into the facility to preserve its position as a critical asset. Major structural upgrades included reconfiguring the site to a single-train operation to increase yields of higher-value products, expanding the range of crude grades processed, and upgrading the catalytic cracker.

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The facility is owned and operated by Essar Energy Transition Fuels, a wholly owned division of Essar Group. The entity recently completed a GBP 100 million (USD 130 million) refinery turnaround that increased throughput by approximately 8 per cent.

The company also commissioned the UK's first hydrogen-ready refinery furnace following a GBP 70.9 million (USD 100 million) investment, marking a major milestone in transitioning the plant toward low-carbon operations.

Citing recent independent analysis, the company noted that the Stanlow complex supports around 5,000 UK jobs across direct, indirect, and induced categories. Average salaries for employees at the site stand at double the national average, alongside a UK supply chain spend totaling GBP 426 million.

Essar outlined plans to build new industries leveraging its refining capability through several growth initiatives.

In the retail segment, the group aims to expand its footprint by targeting 800 new locations directly supplied from the refinery to extend the reach of the Essar brand.

Regarding decarbonisation, Essar advanced a GBP 4.3 billion investment pipeline, with over GBP 1 billion nearing a Final Investment Decision to transform Stanlow into an energy transition hub, placing hydrogen production at the center of the plan.

Additionally, the company is actively exploring next-generation expansion opportunities to maximise site capacity. This includes assessing the potential for hosting commercial data centres on the Stanlow plot, powered directly by onsite hydrogen-ready generation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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