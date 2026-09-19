Essential Baby Travel Gear Every Parent Needs - Recommended by Loopie

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 19: As more Indian families travel with young children, from weekend getaways and airport runs to everyday city outings, the right gear can be the difference between a manageable trip and a stressful one. With so many options on the market, parents often need to look past price and appearance to what actually holds up under real travel conditions.

Advertisement

Loopie, India’s first premium baby-gear brand founded by Akriti Gupta, has put together a checklist of what it considers non-negotiable for baby travel: a stroller that folds quickly and travels light, a car seat that installs safely in more than one type of vehicle, and a diaper bag organised for fast changes on the move. The brand has featured on Shark Tank India and says its products are used by more than 6,000 families across the country.

Advertisement

Stroller: built for transit, not just the park. According to Loopie, a premium baby stroller needs to fold in seconds, ideally one-handed, since parents are often managing a baby, a boarding pass, and hand luggage at the same time. Weight matters just as much; a stroller light enough to lift into a car boot or overhead bin alone makes a real difference over a trip. The Loopie Hop, one of the brand’s flagship premium baby stroller models, has been tested to meet requirements associated with EN 1888-2, a European safety standard for pushchairs, and is built around a 6000-series aluminium frame that keeps total weight to 8.4kg. It also uses shock-absorbing EVA-Rubber wheels for uneven terminal floors and city streets, a UV-protective UPF 50+ canopy, OEKO-TEX certified fabric, and a built-in mosquito net – features Loopie says are aimed specifically at Indian travel conditions rather than generic use.

Car seat: needs to adapt, because vehicles on a trip rarely do. Loopie notes that travelling often means using a car seat in an unfamiliar vehicle, sometimes without ISOFIX anchor points available. A car seat built for travel should be installed both ways safely, with ISOFIX and Top Tether where the vehicle supports it, and with a standard 3-point seatbelt where it doesn’t. The Loopie Lap is designed around this flexibility: UN ECE R44/04 certified, with a 5-point harness and 360° rotation for easier loading in tight spaces, and coverage across Groups 0+ to 3, meaning the same seat can be used from infancy through to around 12 years of age rather than needing to be replaced mid-way. Its fabric is OEKO-TEX certified as well, relevant for a seat likely to be used in unfamiliar cars and settings more often than usual during travel.

Advertisement

Diaper bag: organised for speed, not just capacity. Travel days typically mean more frequent, faster nappy changes, often in cramped airplane bathrooms or car back seats, and a bag that requires digging through one large compartment can slow that down at exactly the wrong moment. Loopie’s Robin diaper bag is built with 19 separate compartments, intended to keep diapers, wipes, bottles, and a change of clothes each in a fixed place so parents aren’t searching mid-change.

Loopie also suggests packing a familiar comfort item, a blanket or a small toy, somewhere easily reachable rather than buried in checked luggage, noting that a familiar object can help babies settle more easily into new environments and disrupted routines while travelling.

With its combination of internationally recognised safety standards, practical design choices, and features aimed specifically at Indian travel conditions, Loopie says it wants to help parents make more confident decisions about the gear they travel with, rather than choosing on price or appearance alone. Anyone shopping specifically for a premium baby stroller for travel can browse the full Loopie Hop range and specs on the stroller page.

The company has raised Rs 13 crore so far in an equity-and-debt fundraise led by Sauce VC, according to media reports, funding it says is being used to support its growth and expansion in the baby-gear segment. Alongside its products, Loopie shares practical parenting and travel guides for families on the go.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)