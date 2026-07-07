ESYGO Wins "EV Charging Network of the Year" at India EV Awards 2026

PNN

Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7: ESYGO, one of India's fastest-growing electric vehicle charging networks, has been conferred the prestigious "EV Charging Network of the Year" award at the Entrepreneur India EV Awards 2026, held in Chennai on June 28th 2026 , recognising its outstanding contribution towards strengthening India's EV charging ecosystem.

Advertisement

The award was received by Mr. Krishnakumar, Business Head - ESYGO, from Ms. Ashita Marya, CEO, Franchise India, in the presence of eminent leaders from the electric mobility industry and distinguished guests.

Advertisement

The recognition highlights ESYGO's exceptional operational excellence, industry-leading 99% network uptime, rapid deployment of charging infrastructure across India, superior customer experience, and continued focus on delivering reliable, high-quality charging solutions.

Unlike conventional charging networks that primarily focus on deployment numbers, ESYGO has differentiated itself through its technology-first approach. The company has invested heavily in engineering intelligent charging infrastructure capable of delivering superior reliability, predictive maintenance, and grid resilience-ensuring a seamless charging experience for EV users while maximising operational efficiency for charging station partners.

Advertisement

A key differentiator behind ESYGO's performance is its advanced SGRC (Smart Grid-Ready Charging Architecture)-an intelligent technology platform designed to optimise charging performance in real time based on battery conditions, grid behaviour and charger health. SGRC incorporates adaptive power management, AI-enabled predictive diagnostics, remote monitoring and over-the-air software updates, enabling consistent performance and helping achieve over 99% uptime across diverse deployment environments.

The award comes during a landmark year for ESYGO. Earlier this year, the company successfully secured a ₹25 crore strategic investment from Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC), providing significant momentum for its expansion plans across India. The investment will accelerate the rollout of new charging stations, strengthen ESYGO's technology platform and support its vision of becoming India's most trusted and widely accessible EV charging network.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Sanjey Sajeevan, CEO of ESYGO, said:

"We are deeply honoured to receive the Star EV Charging Network of the Year award from Entrepreneur India. This recognition belongs to our dedicated team, partners and customers, whose trust and commitment have helped us build one of India's most reliable EV charging networks. Achieving over 99% uptime reflects our relentless focus on engineering excellence and innovation, powered by our advanced SGRC (Smart Grid-Ready Charging Architecture), which delivers intelligent, reliable charging even under real-world grid conditions. The recent ₹25 crore investment from TNIFMC further strengthens our mission to expand rapidly and realise our vision of becoming India's No.1 EV charging network. We thank Entrepreneur India for this honour and for inspiring us to continue raising the benchmark for the industry."

Today, ESYGO operates one of India's fastest-growing EV charging networks, serving electric vehicle users through installations at hotels, commercial buildings, fuel stations, residential communities, fleet operators, institutions and highway locations.

The company's focus extends beyond simply deploying chargers. By combining intelligent hardware, advanced software, predictive maintenance and data-driven operations, ESYGO aims to redefine reliability, maximise charger availability and improve the ownership experience for both EV users and charging station partners.

With strong financial backing, advanced technology and an expanding nationwide footprint, ESYGO is well positioned to play a significant role in India's transition towards sustainable mobility.

About ESYGO

ESYGO is one of India's fastest-growing EV charging networks, offering intelligent AC and DC charging solutions for public, commercial and fleet applications. Powered by its advanced SGRC (SmartGrid-Ready Charging Architecture), ESYGO combines adaptive charging intelligence, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, grid-aware power management and remote monitoring to deliver industry-leading reliability and performance. With a rapidly expanding national footprint and a technology-driven approach, ESYGO is committed to building India's most dependable EV charging ecosystem.

Website https://esygo.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)