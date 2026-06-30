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New Delhi [India], June 30: The 13th edition of ET Edge SCM Fest 2026 concluded today after two days of insightful discussions, industry collaboration, and knowledge exchange that brought together over 1,250 delegates from across manufacturing, logistics, procurement, healthcare, infrastructure, retail, and technology. Hosted at Taj Palace, New Delhi, the summit, comprising a conference, exhibition, and awards programme, examined how businesses can build supply chains capable of navigating an increasingly uncertain global environment.

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Co-Powered by Ascendas Firstspace and Bennett University, Supported by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and with PwC India as Knowledge Partner, the summit reinforced one central message: efficiency alone is no longer enough. The future belongs to resilient, intelligent, and collaborative supply chains.

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India's Supply Chain Story

The summit opened with Arvind Bhandari, Chairman & Managing Director, Goodyear India, who spoke about India's growing opportunity to emerge as one of the world's most trusted manufacturing and supply chain destinations as global businesses increasingly prioritise resilience, reliability, and diversification.

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Chief Guest, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Cabinet Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Minister of Rural Development, Government of India, outlined the government's vision for strengthening agricultural supply chains, enhancing food security, and positioned India as a dependable partner in global food systems. His message reflected India's broader ambition to serve not only domestic needs but also global markets.

Shreyasi Singh, Hon'ble Minister of Industries & Sports, Government of Bihar, highlighted Bihar's expanding industrial and logistics ecosystem, showcasing the state's infrastructure pipeline and reaffirming the growing role of regional manufacturing hubs in India's economic transformation.

Conversations Beyond the Boardroom

Some of the summit's most memorable discussions went beyond traditional supply chain conversations and demonstrated how deeply supply chains influence everyday life.

A powerful spotlight session explored the remarkable coordination behind organ transplant logistics, where more than fifty healthcare professionals worked against a narrow biological window to save lives through precision planning and execution.

Former Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao offered a rare glimpse into India's currency supply chain, highlighting the secure and highly coordinated network responsible for managing one of the country's most critical physical infrastructures.

The human side of supply chains came alive through an honest conversation with BigBasket. The conversation explored the realities of navigating traffic, weather, safety concerns, and customer expectations while completing the final mile of delivery.

Meanwhile, across the Micro Stage, leaders from food and agriculture, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics, and warehousing explored the operational challenges shaping modern supply chains.

Discussions ranged from AI-enabled demand sensing and digital procurement to localisation, sustainable logistics, supply chain visibility, and resilient supplier ecosystems. Real-world examples, including how a viral social media trend unexpectedly transformed demand for a dairy product overnight, highlighted the increasing importance of agility, responsiveness, and data-driven decision-making in today's business environment.

Recognising Excellence

ET Edge SCM Fest 2026 also celebrated organisations and leaders driving measurable transformation across India's supply chain ecosystem through its prestigious awards programme. The honourable list included winners across categories:

1. Excellence in Supplier Relationship Management

Platinum: Tata Steel

Gold: Boeing India

Silver: Page Industries

Bronze: SRF

2. Pioneering Risk Mitigation Strategies

Platinum: Forbes Marshall

Gold: Lanxess India

Silver: Siemens Energy India

Bronze: Nestle India

3. Champion of Sustainable Procurement Practices

Platinum: ITC

Gold: Hindustan Zinc

Silver: Siemens Energy India

Bronze: Mahindra & Mahindra

4. Trailblazer in Procurement Transformation Initiatives

Platinum: Hindustan Zinc

Gold: Mankind Pharma

5. Innovator in Digital Technology Integration

Platinum: TVS Motor

Gold: Tata Steel

Silver: Bharti Airtel

Bronze: Coromandel International

6. Outstanding Achievement in Collaborative Teamwork

Platinum: IMS (Pharmapoint Group)

Gold: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Silver: Hindustan Unilever

Bronze: Envision Energy India

7. Excellence in Innovation Award for Startups

Platinum: Imagine Marketing

Gold: VilCart Solutions

Silver: Sweet Karam Coffee

8. Jury Choice Awards

Platinum: Grasim Industries (Birla Opus)

Gold: Abbott Healthcare

Silver: L&T Realty Properties

Bronze: Castrol India

Felicitations were also made for Impactful Supply Chain Leaders and the Sankalp Se Siddhi Infrastructure, recognising outstanding leadership, innovation, and excellence across India's supply chain and infrastructure landscape.

Looking Ahead

As businesses continue to navigate geopolitical uncertainty, technological disruption, sustainability imperatives, and changing customer expectations, ET Edge SCM Fest 2026 reaffirmed that supply chains have evolved from operational functions into strategic business differentiators. The summit provided a platform for policymakers, business leaders, practitioners, and innovators to collectively shape the next chapter of India's supply chain transformation.

ET Edge SCM Fest 2026 was made possible through the support of partners committed to advancing India's supply chain transformation. The esteemed partners include:

Co-Powered by: Ascendas Firstspace and Bennett University

Supported by: Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce

Knowledge Partner: PwC India

Key Partners: Welspun One, Allcargo Logistics, Arteria, V-Trans, StackBox, TRST01, LoRRI, and others.

About ET Edge

ET Edge is a Times Group initiative that builds global business intelligence through forums, exhibitions, and community platforms across key sectors including Infrastructure, Education, Technology, Retail, BFSI, and Telecom. Launched in 2013, ET Edge has grown from domestic conferences into a multi-format knowledge and networking ecosystem, with an expanding footprint in Southeast Asia and a growing focus on government and B2C segments.

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