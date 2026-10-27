ET Industry Changemakers Awards North 2026: Celebrating Visionaries Who Are Shaping Tomorrow

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 27: The ET Industry Changemakers Awards North 2026, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), brought together an inspiring gathering of business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators and industry pioneers at the Radisson Hotel, MG Road, New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by popular Indian film actor Randeep Hooda. The event recognised exceptional achievements and celebrated individuals and organisations making a meaningful impact across industries; the prestigious event honoured those whose vision, leadership and commitment are helping shape the future of India’s business landscape.

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The ET Wedding Industry Changemakers North 2026 was hosted as a special segment of the prestigious ET Industry Changemakers North 2026, celebrating the vision, creativity and remarkable contributions of individuals who are redefining India’s vibrant wedding industry. The initiative recognised professionals whose passion, innovation and commitment continue to transform weddings into memorable and extraordinary experiences.

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The sponsors of the event were as below:

TRS Tamara – With TRS Tamara, we are marking a defining milestone for the TR Sawhney Group. Located at Kaushambi, just zero kilometres from Delhi, this project reflects our vision of redefining luxury living for today’s discerning achievers. TRS Tamara brings together contemporary architecture, expansive residences, and thoughtfully curated amenities in a location that offers unmatched connectivity and convenience. More than a real estate development, it represents our commitment to innovation, quality, and future-ready urban living. – Rajiv Kumar Sawhney, Chairman, TRS Tamara by TR Sawhney Group

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PayMe – We are delighted to associate with ET Industry Changemakers as the Co-Powered By Partner. Founded in 2016, PayMe has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing fintech brands. Starting as a Lending Service Provider (LSP), the brand expanded its capabilities with an RBI-registered NBFC in 2018 – now operating as Scale Up Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. The entire technology backbone, proprietary software, and AI-driven innovations powering the PayMe ecosystem are developed by Huey Tech Limited. Together, PayMe (Brand), ScaleUp (NBFC), and Huey Tech (Technology) form an integrated fintech ecosystem built to make financial services smarter, faster, and more accessible for millions of Indians. – Mahesh Shukla, Founder & CEO, PayMe

Mega Cabs – We were proud to serve as the Official Mobility Partner for ET Industry Changemakers 2026. It was a privilege to be part of an evening celebrating the leaders shaping tomorrow’s industries. – Mr. Vikram Anand, Director, Mega Cabs

Medusa – Medusa believes in building a brand that connects with the next gen through innovation, entrepreneurship and meaningful experiences. Partnering with ET Change Makers is enabling us to celebrate leaders while strengthening our connection with India’s evolving youth and business community.” – Avneet Singh, Founder & CEO, Medusa Beverages Pvt Ltd

Kalra Hospital – The association of Kalra Hospital as the Healthy Heart Partner for the ET Industry Changemakers Awards brings together two powerful ideas — industry leadership and healthy living. As a leading healthcare institution with a strong focus on cardiac and cardiovascular care, Kalra Hospital’s association reinforces the importance of maintaining a healthy heart while celebrating the leaders and changemakers who are driving India’s growth. – Dr. R. N. Kalra, Medical Director & CEO, Kalra Hospital Sri Ram Cardio Thoracic Neurosciences Centre

Diwan Saheb – Diwan Saheb is a luxury menswear brand where timeless craftsmanship meets contemporary elegance. With a legacy woven into every detail, the brand creates refined occasion wear, ceremonial couture and impeccably tailored ensembles for the modern man. Balancing traditional artistry with modern silhouettes, every Diwan Saheb creation reflects thoughtful design, fine craftsmanship and understated luxury. Diwan Saheb is present across Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Ludhiana and Hyderabad. – Sudhir Diwan and Aviraj Diwan, Directors, Diwan Saheb

Rock & Storm – Innovation creates possibilities, leadership turns them into progress, and collaboration creates lasting impact. Rock and Storm is proud to join ET Industry Change Makers North 2026 as a Celebration Partner and celebrate the forces transforming business and industry. – Tanmay Ojha, General Manager – Marketing and HORECA, Rock & Storm Distilleries Pvt Ltd

T& T Motors, Delhi – We are delighted to associate with the ET Industry Changemakers as the Luxury Auto Partner. The event celebrates visionary leaders who are shaping industries and driving meaningful transformation. At T&T Motors, Mercedes-Benz, we share this spirit of excellence, innovation and leadership, and are proud to support a platform that recognises changemakers. – Group CEO of T&T Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Delhi – Himanshu Jaisinghani

Research Methodology

The research was done by Avance Insights Pvt. Ltd. The objective of this research was to conduct a survey, assess and evaluate the probable nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted ET Industry Changemakers Awards North 2026.

The survey had these modules, i.e. Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact files, and a Factual survey (Participatory Survey) to arrive at the analysis & identify the remarkable performers and contributors in different fields.

A comprehensive list of business entities, brand leaders and performers and certain affiliate businesses was generated with the help of the internet, social media, print magazines, and other publications.

These business entities, brand leaders and performers, and certain affiliates were sent the factual data questionnaire and then rigorously followed up through telephone, email, and personal visits.

The kind of work done by the nominees with focus on innovation and value propositions, contribute to the business world, society, and nation at large, Vision for the further addition of value to business world, society, and nation in future,

Present survey has been exclusively conducted by an independent Research Agency named Avance Insights Pvt. Ltd. using the stated methodology for arriving at the given results. The publication house and its affiliates/employees/authorized representatives/ group companies are not responsible/liable for the said results. Readers are advised to take an informed decision before acting upon the survey results.

ET Industry Changemakers North 2026 Awardees

- Aakarsh N. Saxena: Director, Rusan Pharma Ltd. – Outstanding Innovative Pharma Company

- Abhishek Goel of Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka Sector 10, New Delhi – Excellence in Holistic Education

- Adarsh Toshniwal, CEO & Dipak Rakhde, COO of Garagetech Plus Private Limited (Garagewalle) – One of the Best AI-Powered Two-Wheeler Service Booking Platforms & Franchise Networks

- Amit Mamgain of Yugen Infra Pvt Ltd – Excellence in Luxury Real Estate

- Amit Saxena of Sparsh Universe – Excellence in the Field of Education

- Appinventiv – Digital Bharat Excellence Award

- Ashraye Lalani of GroupMega – Emerging Business Leader

- Avis India Mobility Pvt Ltd – Excellence in Premium Mobility Services

- Bal Bhavan Public School, Mayur Vihar – 2 – Excellence in Experiential Learning

- Jasmine Kaur Basu of Mirasa Ayurveda – Changemaker in Holistic Healthcare- Ayurveda

- Jasvinder Singh of Supermac (India) Ltd – Excellence in Extrusion Machinery and Innovation

- Karan Khurana of ReBAT – A Sage Group venture – Outstanding Contribution in Critical Minerals & Circular Economy

- Madhusudan (Bareilly Dairies Ltd)– Promising Dairy Brand of the Year – Madhusudan

- Mamta Modern Sr. Sec. School– Excellence in Academic Excellence

- Manisha Khanna of St. Andrews World School, Sector 85, Gurugram – Excellence in the Field of Education

- Manu Bhatia of Aryan Exports Pvt Ltd- Excellence in Air Spring Manufacturing & Innovation

- Mukund Mohan Raj of Meragi Events – Excellence in the Wedding & Events Industry

- National Victor Public School– Progressive School of the Year

- Prashant Narula of Shiv Vani Model Senior Secondary School – Excellence in Educational Leadership

- Puran Dawar of Dawar Group – Excellence in Sustainable Manufacturing

- Rahul Attuluri of NxtWave – Excellence in Future-Ready Tech Education

- Sachin Garg of Sam India Infrastructure- Iconic Infrastructure Company

- Holy Child Public School, Faridabad – Excellence in the Field of Education

- Shubham Gupta– Excellence in AI Innovation

- St Andrews Scots Sr. Sec School– Promising School for Overall Development

- Susan Kaur of Homerton Grammar School, Faridabad – Excellence in the Field of Education

- Vipul Garg of Sam India Housing- Innovative Real Estate Developer

ET Wedding Industry Changemakers North 2026 Awardees

- Anuj Soin of Radisson Blu New Delhi Paschim Vihar – Iconic Wedding Destination – West Delhi

- Digvijay Singh of Saratoga – Bespoke Boutique Venue for Intimate Celebrations & Premium Shoots

- EHV Catering – Excellence in Luxury wedding catering

- Harpreet Vohra of Radisson Blu Hotel, Faridabad – Excellence in Luxury Wedding Experiences

- Karan Gupta of Vega Star Events – Excellence in Wedding Planning

- Meena Bhatia of The Great Delhi Dreams, Le Méridien, New Delhi – Iconic Excellence in End-to-End Wedding Experience

- Pranay Bahl of Embassy Catering – Excellence in catering services

- Shikha Palta of Aula Banquet – Legendary Venue for Grand Wedding Celebrations – Faridabad

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