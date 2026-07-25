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New Delhi [India], July 25: ET Industry Leaders North 2026, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), bringing together thought leadership, industry recognition and meaningful dialogue under one roof. ET Industry Leaders North 2026 reinforced the spirit of innovation, resilience and collaboration that is driving Indian enterprise towards a globally competitive future.

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The felicitation ceremony was held on June 30, 2026, at JW Mariott, Aerocity, New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by popular Indian film actor Suniel Shetty.

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Panel Discussion:

Panellists: Rajesh Venkatesan, Co-Founder & CTO, Hotfoot Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Soumadri Sen, Founder & CEO, ViH Metaverse Pvt. Ltd., Pritha Dubey, Founder & Chief Mentor, Success Vitamin, Manish Bhatia, Co-Founder & Director, Growth & Strategy, DOPXP Pvt. Ltd. And Purav Parekh, Co-Founder, GLIB.ai

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Among the key highlights of the evening was an insightful panel discussion centred on the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence. Artificial Intelligence emerged as one of the defining themes of the evening during an engaging panel discussion titled "AI - The Future of Indian Enterprise." Led by industry leaders, and technology experts, the session explored how AI is redefining the future of Indian businesses. The panellists shared valuable insights on enterprise transformation, responsible AI adoption, innovation, workforce readiness, startup-led growth and India's ambition to emerge as a global AI powerhouse. The discussion underscored AI's growing role as a catalyst for productivity, competitiveness and long-term economic growth.

Keynote Speaker - Ajay Kumar Poddar, Managing Director, Syenergy Environics Ltd.

One of the key highlights of the evening was a thought-provoking keynote by Ajay Kumar Poddar, Managing Director, Syenergy Environics Ltd., on "How New Innovation Platforms Can Be Created in India to Shape World Growth." Poddar gave some important insights about how to innovate, the objectives and the opportunity. Innovators ask "Why not?" instead of the "Why?" They tap the subconscious and intuitive mind, are motivated, passionate and persevere. Innovations should be affordable, good quality and life enhancing. Wi-fi radiation correction products like Envirochip and Enviroglobe made out of patented tech are already used by 6 million plus people. The opportunity for India to be the 'Vishwaguru' by creating a new tech platform and products and services by using thousands of unused frequencies for health, safety and ease of living. He offered to give many tested technologies and seed capital to new entrepreneurs.

Fireside Chat - CA Arpit Kabra

The event also featured an insightful fireside chat with CA Arpit Kabra, focusing on the evolving landscape of commerce education and its significance in shaping financially aware, responsible, and future-ready citizens. During the interaction, he highlighted the growing importance of commerce as a life skill through initiatives such as Project Vanijya, aimed at introducing school students to the fundamentals of commerce and its practical relevance. He also shared his perspectives on the impact of digital transformation and globalisation on emerging career opportunities, the expanding role of commerce professionals across domains such as banking, taxation, finance, consulting, and entrepreneurship, and the need to bridge classroom learning with real-world business and economic challenges to support India's vision of becoming a developed economy.

The sponsors of the event were as below:

Life Insurance Partner - Life Insurance Corporation of India

Celebration Partners - Rock & Storm Distilleries Pvt Ltd:Every milestone deserves a memorable celebration. As the Celebration Partner, we are privileged to celebrate the passion, perseverance, and leadership that continue to redefine industries and inspire the future said Tanmay Ojha, General Manager Marketing and HORECA

Healthy Heart Partner- Kalra Hospital:We're grateful to associate as the Healthy Heart Partner. Doctors serve as healers, advisors, educators, and protectors of public health. Let us all express our sincere gratitude to all doctors for their tireless efforts and invaluable contributions said Dr. R. N. Kalra, CEO and Medical Director

Fleet Partner - Mann Fleet Partners:Mann Fleet Partners Limited is one of the premier luxury rental and global ground transportation provider. Serving Fortune 500 giants, embassies, and high-net-worth individuals across India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, England, and Japan, the company establishes the benchmark for operational excellence in luxury fleet management said Parmjeet Mann, Director

Luxury Automobile Partner - Scandia Volvo:At Scandia Volvo, we are delighted to be associated with ET Industry Leaders as the Luxury Auto Partner. The platform celebrates impact, innovation, and leadership--values that resonate deeply with the Volvo brand.

EX 30 & XC 60 from Scandia Volvo, New Delhi

Research Methodology

The research was done by Avance Insights Pvt. Ltd. The objective of this research was to conduct a survey, assess and evaluate the probable nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted ET Industry Leaders North 2026.

The survey had these modules, i.e. Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact files, and a Factual survey (Participatory Survey) to arrive at the analysis & identify the remarkable performers and contributors in different fields.

A comprehensive list of business entities, brand leaders and performers and certain affiliates businesses was generated with the help of the internet, social media, print -magazines, and other publications.

These business entities, brand leaders and performers and certain affiliates were sent the factual data questionnaire and then rigorously followed up through telephone, email, and personal visits.

The kind of work done by the nominees with focus on innovation and value propositions, contribute to the business world, society, and nation at large, Vision for the further addition of value to business world, society, and nation in future,

Present survey has been exclusively conducted by an independent Research Agency named Avance Insights Pvt. Ltd. using stated methodology for arriving at given results. The publication house and its affiliates/employees/authorized representatives/ group companies are not responsible/liable for the said results. Readers are advised to take an informed decision before acting upon the survey results.

List of Awardees

Aayush Shrivastav of EGIS - Emerging Leader in Global Business Transformation

Abhinnay Mittal of Cenlub Systems - Excellence in Centralized Lubrication Systems Manufacturing

Aditya Bafna of Cream Centre - Iconic Pure Vegetarian Restaurant - NCR

Ajay Kumar Gupta of Svarn Group - Excellence in Business and Entrepreneurship

Ajay Garg of E3 Group - Leading Manufacturer of Interior & Exterior Products

Alok Kumar Singh of Travomint - Leading Online Travel Agency

Anil Bhatia & Arnab Ghosh of Glee Biotech Ltd. - Excellence in Workplace culture in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Anjali Hooda of Dr. Anjali Hooda's Evidence Based Medicine - Excellent Consultant Physician

Ankita Bineet Desai of KEEMAKR.AI - Excelllence in product management

Arvind Kumar of TURBO TRACK (Go - Karting Track) - Excellence in Sports

Ashhwika Soni of Ashhwika Foundation - Future leader Award - Social innovation and Impact

Atul Wassan - Trailblazer in Cricket Commentary

Ayush Madan of Fortune Park Orange -Member ITC Hotel Group - Excellence in Hospitality Innovation and Business Growth

Bhavna Jha of Wiesner Worldwide Kreations Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Home Decor & Lifestyle Innovation

BIIGTECH - Excellence in Commercial Project

CA Arpit Kabra - Excellence in Advancing Commerce Education

CA Deepak Gupta of Studycafe Private Limited - Excellence in AI Education & Training

Cdr. Rajesh Kumar Singh of Loansi Consultants Pvt. Ltd. - Gold Loan Ecosystem Innovator

Deepak Chhabra of Timex Group India Limited - Excellence in Business Transformation and Leadership

Dr. Ankit Sharma of The Hairsmith Clinic - Excellence in Hair Transplant & Aesthetic Care

Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh of NIIMS (Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences) - Outstanding Contribution Towards Education & Healthcare

Evervital Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the field of Nephrology

Gulshan Rathor of Event Studio - Excellence in Event Planning

Gurudev Singh Ahluwalia and Satpal singh of K.T.C (India) Limited - Excellence in Corporate & MICE Mobility Solutions

Himanshu Chopra and Ankita Chopra of Talez & Burger Bae - Visionary Entrepreneurs in Food & Hospitality

IIBM Institute of Business Management - Excellence in International DBA Education

ISTRI VASTRA PVT. LTD. - Excellent Fashion Designer Label

Jaypee Business School, JIIT Noida - Excellence in Academic Excellence

Kanwalpreet Singh of ClayInn - Excellence in Premium Hotel Experiences

Kawalpreet singh of Aroha and Barbeque Times - Excellence in Luxury Banqueting and Restaurant Experiences

Khushal Chopra & Mitul Sethi of AM Realty Solutions - Promising Real Estate Brand

Konark Jain of JHS Media Group - Iconic Media & Entertainment Company - Rajasthan

Lathaa Jain of Vibes Healthcare Limited - Leading Brand in Aesthetic Care and Medical Weight Management

Madhusudan (Creamy Foods Limited) - Excellence in Food Safety & Quality Standards

Maharaja Surajmal Institute, (Affiliated to GGSIPU) - Outstanding Academic Excellence Award in the Field of Education

Mahipal of Sanskaram Group - Excellence in Higher Education

MK Bhatia of Mits Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. - Visionary Leader of the Region- Medicine Trade

Norang Flour Mills - Excellence in Grain Based Consumer Products

Nupur Garg of Winpe - Excellence in Leadership - Entrepreneurship, Investing & Inclusive Growth

NVK Mohan of Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Registrar and Transfer Services - 2026

Pradeep Aggarwal of Signature Global (India) Ltd. - Outstanding Residential Real Estate Project

Prateek Rajani of BOSS - HYPER LOUNGE - Luxury Nightlife Experience

Priyank Jain and Anchal Jain of Tulip 3P Media Pvt. Ltd. - Driving Business Ecosystem Development

Puja Surya of Surya Roshni Ltd. - Excellence in Integrated Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Punjab Grill of Lite Bite Foods - Trusted North Indian Restaurant Chain

R.K Tandon of Trinity institute of Professional Studies, Dwarka Kamal Educational Institutions - Outstanding Leadership in Educational Institutions

Rachna Ahuja of Ingar Electronics Pvt. Ltd. - Women Icon in Strategic Business Leadership

Rajainderr Jaina - Excellence in Entertainment - Flim and TV

Rakesh Nangia of Nangia and Co LLP - Outstanding Contribution in Financial sector

Resolve360 - Excellence in Debt Resolution and Consumer Protection Services

Ritu Rani - Talented Ritu Insan of TALENTED RITU INSAN FASHION DESIGNING INSTITUTE - Fashion Education Leader

Rhitik Jassar of ZTA Infrastructure - Promising Real Estate Brand

Rupal Sinha of BVG INDIA LIMITED - Excellence in Integrated Facility Management Services- 2026

Rhitik Jassar of Jassar Medical Education Health Foundation- Excellence in Impact and Expansion in Healthcare

Samant Chauhan of SAM STICH - Leading Fashion Designer

Seema Bansal of DCG Tech Ltd. - Excellence in the Field of Sustainable Packaging

Shabad Dayal of Dyalprime Builders Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Luxury Residential Project

Shahnaz Husain - Global Ambassador for Ayurvedic and Herbal Beauty Innovation

Smollan India - Excellence in Retail Execution and Market Influence

SOCIO STREET ADVERTISING - Emerging Digital Agency - Advertising

Sumit Agarwal of Ashtech Group - Excellence in Luxury Real Estate Development

Sushant Gupta of Seventh Triangle - Trusted Commerce Partner Excellence Recognition

Tahir Rana & Imran Ali Khan of Atlantic Water World - Pioneers in Water Park and Entertainment

The Brandistan - Excellence in Advertising and Marketing Services

ThoughtSol Infotech Ltd. - AI Powered Digital Transformation Leader

Tritiya Gold & Diamond Jewels - Excellence in (Atulyam Monthly Saving Scheme) Diamond Jewellery

Utkarsh Gupta of Gruner Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. - Visionary Enterpreneur in Green Energy

Vinay Maheshwari of SucStrat Consultants - Excellence as Business Growth Coach & Corporate Trainer

Vineet Nanda - Excellence in Luxury Real Estate

Wiscon Industries Limited - Emerging Consumer Electronics Brand

Yugen Infra Pvt. Ltd. - Excellent Eco-Friendly Sustainable Project

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