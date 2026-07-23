ET Money Expands its Long-term Investing Offerings with Global Investing

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New Delhi [India], July 23: ET Money, India's long-term investment app and part of the 360 ONE WAM group, today announced the launch of Global Investing. This addition further expands the long-term investment solutions available on the platform.

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The new offering gives Indian investors multiple ways to invest across global markets--from individual US Stocks and International ETFs to Global Mutual Funds and Managed Portfolios. The global investing infrastructure is powered by Vested Finance.

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Indian investors today are increasingly focused on building well-diversified, long-term portfolios. Having embraced diversification across asset classes, they are now taking the next logical step--looking beyond India to diversify across markets, access global businesses and build more resilient portfolios.

However, investors looking to diversify globally have continued to face uncertainty. Fresh investments into international mutual funds by Indian AMCs have been subject to RBI's overseas investment limits, with subscriptions opening and closing over time as industry limits were approached.

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The alternative meant starting a separate investing journey--using another app and tracking international investments separately--making global investing feel disconnected from the rest of an investor's long-term portfolio.

ET Money's offering removes these barriers by making global investing a seamless part of the app experience. Investors can now access global markets alongside Mutual Funds, FDs, Bonds, NPS and other long-term investments--all in one place.

Investors can:

* Invest directly in individual US Stocks

* Diversify across countries, sectors and investment themes through International ETFs

* Start SIPs or invest lumpsum in Global Mutual Funds managed by some of the world's leading asset managers

* Choose professionally managed global portfolios for a guided investing experience

Commenting on the launch, Mukesh Kalra, Founder & CEO, ET Money, said, "Indian investors have evolved significantly over the last few years. The conversation has shifted from simply choosing investments to building well-diversified long-term portfolios. Increasingly, that also means looking beyond India.

With Global Investing, we're expanding our long-term investing offering to make that next step simpler. Whether an investor wants to own individual global companies, diversify through ETFs, invest with leading global fund managers or choose professionally managed portfolios, they can now do it within the same investing experience they already trust for their long-term wealth."

Commenting on the partnership, Viram Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Vested Finance, said, "Global investing in India is moving from a niche to a default part of how people build long-term wealth, and distribution is what makes that shift real. ET Money has one of the largest and most engaged mutual fund audiences in the country - a natural home for global investing. Their users can now add US stocks, managed portfolios and, most naturally, Global Funds (UCITS structures) run by the world's leading asset managers, all in one place. For an audience that already invests in funds, that's the most familiar way to go global."

To celebrate the launch, ET Money has also introduced a limited-period Go Global Offer, under which investors can invest globally with Rs 0 brokerage until 15 August 2026.

About ET Money

ET Money, a 360 ONE WAM group company, is India's leading full-stack wealth platform, helping Indians invest with clarity and confidence.

It brings the most important, retail-friendly investment products together in one place. From mutual funds and stock portfolios to fixed deposits, bonds, insurance and pension solutions, ET Money curates investment-worthy choices and makes them accessible through seamless, paperless digital journeys.

The platform leverages technology and thoughtful design to enhance decision-making with research-driven insights, personalised recommendations and active portfolio supervision. Its suite of investment intelligence includes the ET Money Fund Report Card, Fund Verdicts, Portfolio Health Check and Multi-Asset Allocation Strategies.

ET Money envisions a future where every Indian investor gets unmatched support across every stage of their wealth-building journey -- enabling disciplined, long-term investing with exceptional ease, clarity, and confidence.

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