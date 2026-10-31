Eternal Worldwide Limited Announces Mrs Shreya Prabhu as Founder of LINKINN, a Sports and Fitness Super App

Eternal Worldwide Limited today announced that Mrs Shreya Prabhu is joining the company as Founder of LINKINN, a next-generation super app envisioned to bring sports, fitness, digital identity and community engagement into one connected experience. Guided by the promise “One verified ID for everything next” LINKINN is being designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, sports organisations and fans.

The platform aims to connect capabilities that are often spread across multiple applications, including athlete profiles and digital IDs, performance and fitness tracking, training insights, sports networking, fan engagement, event discovery, bookings and future broadcasting related experiences. LINKINN is being developed through a phased roadmap with capabilities introduced progressively as the product and partnerships mature.

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A FOUR-PHASE DEVELOPMENT ROADMAP

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Phase 1 — Foundation, initiated by Mrs Shreya Prabhu, will focus on the core product experience and identity-led onboarding. Phase 2 will expand sports and fitness capabilities including athlete profiles and performance insights. Phase 3 will build out community, fan engagement, sports discovery and partner experiences. Phase 4 will aim to integrate validated modules into a more comprehensive platform, subject to development, testing and readiness.

LINKINN’s long-term vision is to strengthen athlete visibility, support talent discovery and create more connected experiences for sports communities. Privacy, user consent and responsible data practices are intended to be integral to the platform’s development.

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Eternal Worldwide Limited is targeting 2027 for LINKINN’s official launch, subject to product development, testing, operational readiness and applicable requirements. The final launch plan and feature availability will be communicated through official company channels.

ABOUT ETERNAL WORLDWIDE LIMITED

Eternal Worldwide is one of India's largest independent Sports, Entertainment and Lifestyle companies, a global company that began with a singular focus to draw people together around the things they love, through experiences that capture all the senses, amplifying the atmosphere of excitement and pure joy shared in human moments.

About LINKINN

LINKINN’s guiding line is “One verified ID for everything next,” with the brand promise “Connecting What’s Next” It is envisioned as a multi-service super app connecting digital identity, sports and fitness, community, engagement and everyday experiences. The product is under development, concepts and features described in this release may evolve and are not a guarantee of current availability.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES | info.eternalworldwide@gmail.com

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