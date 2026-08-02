Ethanol-based EV charging technology introduced in Telangana; Kishan Reddy calls it a major green energy initiative

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 2 (ANI): Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said Telangana has taken a significant step towards promoting green mobility with the introduction of an ethanol-based mobile EV charging technology, which he described as one of the most important products of its kind in the world.

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Speaking to ANI after inaugurating KETO Motors Limited's first commercial electric bus in the nine-metre segment in Hyderabad, Reddy said the company had also introduced new equipment that enables electric vehicles to be charged using ethanol instead of conventional electricity.

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"Today, KETO Motors launched its first commercial electric bus in Telangana. Along with that, new equipment for EV charging using ethanol has also been introduced," the minister said.

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He added, "Instead of relying on conventional electricity, KETO Motors has developed a new technology that enables EV charging using ethanol. This is one of the important products of its kind in the world."

Reddy said the mobile charging solution would promote green energy while also creating value for farmers by supporting the use of ethanol.

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"Keeping the interests of farmers in mind, and promoting green energy without depending on conventional power, the company has developed a mobile ethanol-based EV charging facility," he said, adding that the charging unit can be deployed wherever temporary EV charging infrastructure is required.

The minister described the launch of both the electric vehicles and the ethanol-powered mobile charging unit as a significant initiative taken in Telangana and appealed to people to adopt electric mobility.

"This will help reduce our dependence on petroleum imports, protect the environment, and improve public health. Keeping these objectives in mind, everyone should come forward to embrace electric vehicles," he said.

At the event, KETO Motors also unveiled its first commercial electric bus in the nine-metre segment.

Speaking to ANI, Venkatesh Challa, Director, KETO Motors Limited, said, "Today the Union Minister for Coal and Mines inaugurated our first commercial bus in the nine-metre segment. It is first of its kind with pushback seats which can accommodate 35 members and it is majorly used for employee transportation for Microsoft, Google, Capgemini."

He added that the company signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on the day of the inauguration.

The event, held at the IAS Officers Association Club in Begumpet, Hyderabad, was also attended by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy. (ANI)

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